Shilpa Shetty grooving to Chura Ke Dil Mera at gym is perfect workout energy

Move over motivational music while working out in the gym as Shilpa Shetty Kundra sets workout spaces on fire with her signature pelvic thrusts while grooving to Hungama 2 song, Chura Ke Dil Mera, in athleisure wear. Laying the perfect workout energy for us, the diva led fitness enthusiasts to opt for dance as a robust exercise session this Friday and her latest video from the gym is proof as she nailed the hook step of Chura Ke Dil Mera in the backdrop of fitness machines.

Gearing up to make her comeback in Bollywood with the Priyadarshan-directorial, Shilpa took to her social media handle recently and shared a video straight from the gym where she can be seen setting the floor on fire as she shook a leg with an Instagram influencer. Donning a blue spaghetti top teamed with a pair of multi-coloured tights, Shilpa completed her sporty look with a pair of sneakers as she let down her tresses in her signature mid-parted hairstyle to ace the carefree style.

Snapping her way into the camera, Shilpa recreated the pelvic thrusts of the original choreography of Chura Ke Dil Mera song from her 1994 flick, Main Khiladi Tu Anari, which featured her opposite actor Akshay Kumar. The remixed version of the popular track features actor Meezaan Jaffrey alongside Shilpa.

Lesser known health benefits of dancing:

From improving the condition of one’s heart and lungs to increasing the muscular strength, endurance and motor fitness, dancing is packed with health benefits. It not only betters one’s coordination, agility and flexibility but also increases the practitioner’s or dancer’s aerobic fitness, improves muscle tone and strength, weight management, aids in stronger bones and reduces the risk of osteoporosis.

Apart from lifting the mood and easing anxiety, dancing is a fun activity that sharpens the mind, bolsters physical and mental health by helping to prevent falls and improves posture. According to a study, people who dance regularly are at a lower risk of heart problems.

