Shilpa Shetty, in Navratri attire, breaks a fitness myth | Watch

Navratri is being celebrated everywhere in the country. People are basking in the festivities. From the streets being decked up in lights and colours to people decking up in new clothes and being homebound to celebrate with their family and friends, it is the season of reunions, happiness and homecoming. This is the time when Durga Maa is celebrated for coming home to earth from Kailash Parvat. The festivities have reached the homes of the Bollywood celebrities as well. While some are indulging in guilty pleasures of Durga Puja-special sweets and desserts, some are keeping it fit in style – often in their Navratri attires. Shilpa Shetty is certainly one of them who is breaking all hurdles to meet her fitness routine.

Shilpa is celebrating Navratri but differently. The actor is doing it all – from decking up in Navratri-special ethnic attires and also keeping up with her fitness routine. The actor shared a snippet from her Maha Ashtami celebrations on Monday on her Instagram profile and it is making us look too bad. The actor survived a leg injury a few weeks back and was asked to stay away from heavy activities. However, that cannot be an excuse for Shilpa to stay away from the gym. In fact, on the eighth day of Navratri, Shilpa wore her ethnic ensemble and hit the gym right away. While at it, she also broke a myth related to women fitness that women do not need to train the chest.

Shilpa kickstarted her Monday routine with intense Seated Chest Press. In the video, the actor can be seen decked up in a red and white kurta and a pair of white sharara set, while being on the gym equipment. " Today’s Monday Motivation: Get fit in any outfit (It’s Navratri, remember). Practiced the ‘Seated Chest Press Equipment’ to begin with, primarily works shoulders and strengthens and develops the chest muscles and triceps,” read an excerpt of her post.

Shilpa further shared a hack to do the exercise right - “To do it right, remember this hack: Keep the elbows angled parallel to the handle bars. You will never go wrong with this. Keep your body tight and do not slack! Wanted to also break the myth that women do not need to train Chest. Do 3 sets of 12 reps.” the routine comes with several health benefits. It helps in targeting the pectorals, deltoids, and triceps. It also helps in building muscle strength.