Shilpa Shetty is a yoga enthusiast. The actor is often spotted in her home garden engrossed in yoga poses. The actor believes in practising her yoga routine on a regular basis. With determination and dedication, the actor channels her focus to her workout routine. No excuse is good enough for Shilpa to miss out on her workout routine – not even having a leg injury. The actor, a few months back, hurt her leg on the sets of one of her projects. However, this did not stop her from hitting the gym regularly, but of course with precautions for her injured leg. Shilpa is back to her workout routine post the recovery. The actor, on Monday, shared a short snippet from her yoga diaries and inspired her fans with her yoga asana.

Shilpa Shetty starts the week with Prasarita Padottanasana Pratirupam. Watch(Instagram/@theshilpashetty)

Shilpa, in the video, can be seen starting the week with a fitness high. In the video, Shilpa can be seen stretching her legs apart while standing and then crossing her arms across her shoulders. Then she can be seen bending her waist and balancing her body on her ankles, on the yoga mat. Then, in one smooth motion, she can be seen getting up. "Practicing the Prasarita Padottanasana Pratirupam stretches the hamstrings, calves, glutes, and lower back,” an excerpt of Shilpa's post read. Take a look at the video here.

The yoga asana performed by Shilpa comes with multiple health benefits. Addressing the benefits, Shilpa added, "It also improves hip-joint flexibility. Giving the body that much-needed stretch early in the day rejuvenates you. However, people suffering from slip-disc, high blood pressure, vertigo, and migraines should avoid this pose." Shilpa urged her Instagram family to try this asana. Performing this asana on a regular basis helps in posture correction, toning the abdomen and erecting the spine. It also helps in managing weight and addressing digestive disorders.

