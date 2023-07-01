Scoliosis is a health condition characterised by the sideways curvature of the spine, which tends to occur more frequently in children. In its severe condition, it is visible as a humpback deformity hence, the condition is measured based on the angle of the bend or curvature. Should you be concerned if you notice uneven shoulders or hips in your child? Can it be a sign of scoliosis? (Photo by Twitter/Angelthestar2k)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Amrithlal A Mascarenhas, Consultant - Spine Surgery at Manipal Hospital on Millers Road, revealed, “A scoliosis bend or curvature above 400 is considered as significant scoliosis. Also scoliosis is assessed based on its flexibility and rigidity. With progression of scoliosis rigidity visible physical deformity develops, which presents as unusual uneven levels of the shoulder or uneven levels of hips (meaning one side of the shoulder is at a higher level than the other or one side of the pelvis is at a higher level than the other). ”

He explained, “This unevenness is characteristically caused by rigid scoliosis where there has been a permanent change in the spine and the spine has lost its flexible curve. At this stage non-surgical correction of scoliosis is almost impossible, and hence surgery is mandatory. Therefore, it is important to identify sideward bend in the spine with uneven shoulders or hip. One out of ten children reporting to the hospital with scoliosis every month, presents with sideward bending of the spine and uneven shoulders and hips. It can be said that uneven shoulders and hips are not early signs of scoliosis, but the late signs. Rib hump or prominence of the ribs in the mid back region can in fact be considered as an early and significant sign of scoliosis.”

Dr Prashanth Dhanraj, Senior Orthopaedic Surgeon at Kamineni Hospitals in Hyderabad, suggested, “Parents closely watch their children's growth and look for signs of health problems. Uneven shoulders or hips in a child's posture are a common worry. Such irregularities might indicate scoliosis, a spinal condition. A lateral bending of the spine is a defining feature of the medical disorder known as scoliosis. It typically develops during the growth spurt just before puberty, although it can also affect infants, children, and adults. While the exact cause of scoliosis is often unknown, research suggests that it may be influenced by genetic factors.”

Recognising Signs of Scoliosis

Dr Prashanth Dhanraj shared, “Parents play a vital role in detecting scoliosis in children. Look for uneven shoulders or hips, as they are common signs. Watch out for back pain, muscle fatigue, or posture changes. If these symptoms are present, seek an orthopedic specialist's evaluation for a thorough examination, including physical assessment, medical history review, and potentially X-rays to confirm and assess scoliosis severity.”

Understanding the Importance of Early Detection

“Early detection and intervention are vital in managing scoliosis. Research proves that timely treatment can prevent spinal curvature progression, alleviate pain, and enhance quality of life. Delaying diagnosis and treatment may worsen curves, requiring invasive measures like bracing or surgery. Act promptly for effective scoliosis management.,” insisted Dr Prashanth Dhanraj.

Treatment

Dr Prashanth Dhanraj highlighted, “Scoliosis treatment varies based on factors like curve severity, age, and skeletal maturity. Mild cases require monitoring, while pronounced curves may require bracing during growth to halt progression. For serious instances, surgery is a last resort. Effective treatment depends on considering these factors to prevent further curvature advancement. Parents play a crucial role in supporting a child with scoliosis throughout their treatment journey. Providing emotional support, helping them cope with body image concerns and encouraging a healthy lifestyle, including regular exercise and physical therapy, can greatly contribute to their overall well-being.”

