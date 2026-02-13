Show your heart some love this Valentine's day: Cardiologist shares heart-healthy ways to celebrate the season of love
Self-love is the strongest love - this Valentine’s, celebrate with heart-healthy habits that care for both you and your partner.
February may be filled with heart-shaped chocolates, indulgent dinners and grand romantic gestures, but it also serves as Heart Health Month - a powerful reminder to care for the organ that makes every celebration possible.
This Valentine’s Day, alongside expressing love for your partner, consider showing your own heart some affection too. From mindful food choices to meaningful activities that get you moving, prioritising heart health together can be the most lasting and thoughtful gesture of all.
HT Lifestyle spoke with Dr Ramesh Gudapati, Chief of Cardiology and Joint Managing Director at STAR Hospitals, Hyderabad, to gather expert insights into the alarming rise of heart disease among young people - and to understand how simple, mindful choices this Valentine’s Day can help prioritise and protect long-term heart health.
The cardiologist highlights, “In India, heart disease is rising at an alarming rate among younger populations, often striking silently. The data supports this shift: In a recent survey of 1,170 healthcare providers conducted by USV Pvt. Ltd., a leading pharmaceutical company, 53 percent of doctors identified the 41 to 60 age group as the most common for stress-related hypertension. Most importantly, these ‘silent signals’ are now appearing frequently in individuals as early as their 30s. This makes it vital to adopt heart-smart habits early not just on Valentine’s Day, but every day.”
Heart healthy ways to celebrate Valentine’s day
Heart smart dinner for two
According to Dr Gudapati, celebrations do not have to revolve around indulgent, fried dishes to feel special. He emphasises that it is entirely possible to prioritise your heart health while still enjoying flavourful, satisfying meals on Valentine’s Day - proving that nutritious choices and delicious food can go hand in hand.
He explains, “Celebrations don’t have to mean heavy, fried meals. Opt for grilled or baked proteins, plenty of vegetables, and lighter cooking oils. Enjoy desserts, just keep portions mindful.”
Sweeten wisely
The season of love often brings an irresistible spread of sweet treats - chocolates, cupcakes and indulgent desserts galore. Yet a little mindfulness about ingredients and portion sizes can go a long way, allowing you to savour the celebration while still reaping meaningful health benefits.
Dr Gudapati recommends, “Instead of sugar-laden treats, choose dark chocolate in moderation or gift antioxidant-rich fruits and berries. These small choices make a meaningful difference.”
Health-forward gifts
Diamonds may last forever, but this Valentine’s Day, the cardiologist encourages choosing health-forward gifts that symbolise something even more enduring - a commitment to your loved one’s long-term wellbeing. Thoughtful, wellness-focused presents can become meaningful steps towards a healthier, stronger future together.
Dr Gudapati highlights, “Valentine’s gifts can be thoughtful and health-forward - a fitness tracker, a cooking class, or even a dance session together promotes bonding while supporting long-term wellbeing.”
Fitness-forward dates
Instead of marking Valentine’s Day with the usual candlelit dinner at an expensive restaurant, consider celebrating in a way that nurtures both your bond and your heart. This year, opt for fitness and heart-focused activities - a long walk together, a scenic cycle ride, a refreshing hike or even a fun indoor workout - turning quality time into an investment in each other’s wellbeing.
The cardiologist explains, “A walk, cycling, hiking, or even an active indoor activity can turn quality time into a heart-healthy habit. Movement is one of the simplest yet most powerful tools for heart protection.”
What the heart really wants
Dr Gudapati recommends embracing a heart-healthy lifestyle built on mindful eating, regular physical activity, effective stress management and nurturing strong social connections. He advocates for a heart-forward approach that places emotional wellbeing at its core - one that not only protects cardiovascular health but also nurtures mental resilience, helping cultivate a more balanced, grounded and sustainable way of living. Whether it’s a Galentine’s gathering, family time, or a quiet evening at home, meaningful connections support both emotional and cardiovascular health.
He explains, “A healthy heart thrives on balance: mindful eating, regular activity, stress management, and strong social connections. This balance isn’t about perfection, but about creating a lifestyle where your physical habits and emotional well-being work in harmony. When we nurture our social ties, we aren’t just boosting our mood; we are actively lowering our cortisol levels and reducing the physiological strain that chronic stress puts on our cardiovascular system.”
Show some love to your heart every day
Heart health isn’t a grand gesture; it’s a series of small, smart choices. To help you turn those choices into lasting habits, the cardiologist shares a closer look at how you can protect your most vital organ:
- Choose healthier protein sources.
- Stay physically active for at least 30 minutes daily.
- Cook more meals at home.
- Limit salt and sugar intake.
- Remember: self-care is also a form of love.
Valentine’s Day may come once a year, but heart health is a lifelong commitment. Caring for your heart today is one of the most thoughtful gifts you can give yourself and those you love.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
