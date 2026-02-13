Show your heart some love this Valentine's day: Cardiologist shares heart-healthy ways to celebrate the season of love

February may be filled with heart-shaped chocolates, indulgent dinners and grand romantic gestures, but it also serves as Heart Health Month - a powerful reminder to care for the organ that makes every celebration possible. Take a couples' cooking class or make breakfast together for Valentine's! (Image generated via Google Gemini)

This Valentine’s Day, alongside expressing love for your partner, consider showing your own heart some affection too. From mindful food choices to meaningful activities that get you moving, prioritising heart health together can be the most lasting and thoughtful gesture of all.

HT Lifestyle spoke with Dr Ramesh Gudapati, Chief of Cardiology and Joint Managing Director at STAR Hospitals, Hyderabad, to gather expert insights into the alarming rise of heart disease among young people - and to understand how simple, mindful choices this Valentine’s Day can help prioritise and protect long-term heart health.

The cardiologist highlights, “In India, heart disease is rising at an alarming rate among younger populations, often striking silently. The data supports this shift: In a recent survey of 1,170 healthcare providers conducted by USV Pvt. Ltd., a leading pharmaceutical company, 53 percent of doctors identified the 41 to 60 age group as the most common for stress-related hypertension. Most importantly, these ‘silent signals’ are now appearing frequently in individuals as early as their 30s. This makes it vital to adopt heart-smart habits early not just on Valentine’s Day, but every day.”

Heart healthy ways to celebrate Valentine’s day Heart smart dinner for two According to Dr Gudapati, celebrations do not have to revolve around indulgent, fried dishes to feel special. He emphasises that it is entirely possible to prioritise your heart health while still enjoying flavourful, satisfying meals on Valentine’s Day - proving that nutritious choices and delicious food can go hand in hand.

He explains, “Celebrations don’t have to mean heavy, fried meals. Opt for grilled or baked proteins, plenty of vegetables, and lighter cooking oils. Enjoy desserts, just keep portions mindful.”

Sweeten wisely The season of love often brings an irresistible spread of sweet treats - chocolates, cupcakes and indulgent desserts galore. Yet a little mindfulness about ingredients and portion sizes can go a long way, allowing you to savour the celebration while still reaping meaningful health benefits.

Dr Gudapati recommends, “Instead of sugar-laden treats, choose dark chocolate in moderation or gift antioxidant-rich fruits and berries. These small choices make a meaningful difference.”

Health-forward gifts Diamonds may last forever, but this Valentine’s Day, the cardiologist encourages choosing health-forward gifts that symbolise something even more enduring - a commitment to your loved one’s long-term wellbeing. Thoughtful, wellness-focused presents can become meaningful steps towards a healthier, stronger future together.

Dr Gudapati highlights, “Valentine’s gifts can be thoughtful and health-forward - a fitness tracker, a cooking class, or even a dance session together promotes bonding while supporting long-term wellbeing.”

Fitness-forward dates Instead of marking Valentine’s Day with the usual candlelit dinner at an expensive restaurant, consider celebrating in a way that nurtures both your bond and your heart. This year, opt for fitness and heart-focused activities - a long walk together, a scenic cycle ride, a refreshing hike or even a fun indoor workout - turning quality time into an investment in each other’s wellbeing.

The cardiologist explains, “A walk, cycling, hiking, or even an active indoor activity can turn quality time into a heart-healthy habit. Movement is one of the simplest yet most powerful tools for heart protection.”