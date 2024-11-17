Singles, wake up! Study reveals people in relationships are happier with better emotional wellbeing

At first glance, singlehood appears carefree, moving through life untethered from the turbulence of relationships. However, individuals in relationships seem to be emotionally richer and happier than singles. Is it a wake-up call for singles? People in relationships draw strength and support from each other. (Shutterstock)

A study published in Evolutionary Psychological Science delves into the dynamics of emotional health and relationship status, revealing that people in relationships have higher life satisfaction. The study, which involved 6,338 participants from 12 countries across diverse cultures, found that relationship status plays a significant role in shaping emotional wellbeing. So this is not a cultural element, but more of a universal trend.

Link between emotional wellbeing and relationship

The study analysed the participants’ relationship status and connection to emotional wellbeing. They segregated them based on their relationship status, those in a relationship, married individuals, and singles divided into three groups: voluntarily single (those who prefer being single), involuntarily single (those who wish to be in a relationship but find it challenging to get a partner), and individuals single between relationships. The researchers aimed to assess the fundamental aspects of emotional wellbeing which include life satisfaction, happiness, and optimism.

After a thorough inspection of the survey responses, it was revealed that people in relationships had substantially higher levels of positive emotions, along with good life satisfaction. They scored high points for overall emotional wellbeing. They are happier than singles and spend more time feeling joyful than singles. It indicates the value of companionship for happiness. The researchers also emphasized the importance of quality, healthy relationships as a foundation for rich emotional wellbeing.

Singlehood spectrum

People who crave relationships but unable to find a good match show low life satisfaction and negative emotional condition. (Shutterstock)

Although all the singles collectively significantly scored low but people who were single by choice or between relationships showed slightly better emotional wellbeing than those who were involuntarily single but still felt less happy than those in relationships. Being unwillingly single reflects feelings of deep inadequacy because it stems from unmet and unfulfilled desires for connection and companionship. While the other types of singles are more confident in their choice and relationship status, individuals who are single without a choice report the lowest satisfaction along with poor emotional health.

