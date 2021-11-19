Shruti Haasan’s version of ‘joyful torture’ is this…

Shruti Haasan loves working out. On Friday, Shruti Haasan lit up her day with her version of “joyful torture” and it is indeed fun. On her Instagram stories, Shruti shared a video of herself practising her kickboxing skills with her fitness trainer Irfan Khan and it is not for the faint-hearted. Shruti can be seen in her animal mode as she did her kickboxing session.

Shruti is a fitness enthusiast and often snippets from her fitness routines make their way on her Instagram profile. Shruti’s profile is a plethora of her personal diaries, her throwback pictures and her fitness routines. Shruti also keeps sharing her workout diaries on Instagram with the intention of motivating her fans to take up workouts seriously.

In the video on her Instagram stories. Shruti can be seen in her beast mode as she practised her kickboxing routine. Irfan Khan, Shruti’s fitness trainer, can be seen standing in front of her and holding a boxing pad, while Shruti can be seen in her attacking mode. Dressed in a black cropped top and a black pair of gym shorts, Shruti can be seen repeatedly kicking on the boxing pad. “Joyful pleasure,” wrote Shruti. Take a look:

Shruti’s Instagram profile is replete with her gym videos. A few days back, Shruti shared a video of herself with Irfan where they can be seen engaging in an intense boxing battle. “Super blessed to feel the power of my body -I’m glad to have Irfan Khan to guide me and push me with his sweet Satan vibe,” wrote Shruti.

Coming back to Shruti’s kickboxing routine – it comes with multiple health benefits. Kickboxing helps in developing the coordination and the posture of the body. It also helps in shedding the extra fat and boosting the confidence levels. Kickboxing makes for an ideal cross-training workout routine as well.

