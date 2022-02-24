Signature Therapy: Know all about its 5 different massages and health benefits

In the cacophony of work-life balance, we often forget to engage all of our senses and restore balance to our mind, body and spirit which is when a healthy detox journey through massages or a Signature Therapy comes handy. The Signature Therapy is most effective in relieving pain as it is a custom massage or fusion massage that blends all the techniques to provides relief for the individual.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What is Signature Therapy?

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Aditya Arya, Co-Founder of Yes Madam, shared, “We usually do not realize how powerful human touch is when it comes to healing. For centuries, many cultures and individuals have practiced various massage techniques to ease physical and mental ailments and enlighten one's spirit. Overall, massage therapy involves hands-on techniques to improve circulation, relieve tension, lessen stress, relieve anxiety, improve sleep and stimulate relaxation throughout the body.”

He added, “The Signature Therapy puts together various massage techniques. Stretches are combined to open up the body and reduce muscle tension. If considered to be valuable to the customer, warm heat packs will be placed on the body to ease tight and ailing muscles.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Echoing the same, Shilpa Arora, Founder of Mem Sahab Unisex Salon, revealed, “Signature therapy is wherein the best of strokes from all different massages are chosen. This therapy helps one to enjoy different massage in one therapy while attaining continuous relaxation throughout the treatment. A unique blend of strokes in proper sequence combined with nostalgic aroma of herbal oils and soothing music in the background is the real heart of this therapy.”

Types of massages in a Signature Therapy and their health benefits:

Aditya Arya and Shilpa Arora pointed out that Signature therapy is a combination of Swedish Massage along with Deep Tissue Massage and Acupressure Massage or Foot Reflexology and Head Massage.

1. Swedish massage: This treatment is the most notable and widely helpful as it is highly therapeutic. This kind of massage center’s around muscle relaxation, focusing on superficial muscles and expanding blood flow. It has numerous benefits like pain management, increased blood flow, increased flexibility, stress reduction, etc. It is helpful for decreasing muscle toxins, rising flexibility, improving circulation and increasing blood oxygenation. Swedish massage is helpful to your heart.

The massager manipulates the body’s soft tissues and uses strokes that flow towards the heart that helps in rising blood circulation. The combination of these two techniques with joint movement relaxes, energises and heals your joints and muscles. Strokes involves long, soft, kneading strokes to release tension from the deepest muscles of your body.

2. Foot reflexology: It is a therapeutic massage with sustained pressure instead of broad strokes. This massage is soothing, helps you relax and unwind, and gives attention to your feet. It also helps relieve stress, digestion, eye strain, etc.

3. Head massage: When we are under a lot of stress, just a head massage can make us feel like we are in a stress-free world. In addition, it may ease indications of a headache, reduce stress and boost hair growth as well. It also helps in releasing the tension, eases migraine and promotes relaxation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

4. Deep Tissue Massage: Deep tissue massage is a massage technique that’s mainly used to treat musculoskeletal issues, such as strains and sports injuries. It involves applying sustained pressure using slow, deep strokes to target the inner layers of your muscles and connective tissues. This helps to break up scar tissue that forms following an injury and reduces tension in muscle and tissue. It may also promote faster healing by increasing blood flow and reducing inflammation.

5. Acupressure Massage: Acupressure is a thousand-year-old form of massage therapy that involves applying pressure to certain points on the body to address ailments. Acupressure is often used for pain relief and studies have suggested it may help fight back pain, menstrual cramps and headaches. The practice is used for many other purposes that have been studied less, including immune system and digestion support.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Additional health benefits of a Signature Therapy:

· It reduces muscle and joint pain and soreness.

· It releases stress and nervousness.

· It improves your sleeping pattern.

· It improves your immunity system.

· It makes both your body healthy and mind peaceful.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON