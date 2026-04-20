Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital neurologist shares Parkinson’s warning signs to watch out for if you are 40 or above

While many associate Parkinson’s disease exclusively with the elderly and visible tremors, Dr Arun Shah, director of Neurology at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, Mumbai, is warning that the foundation of the condition is often laid decades earlier. Also read | Faridabad and Panchkula neurologists share Parkinson's red flags, bust common myths: 'Can affect even people in 30s...' Dr Shah says slowness in everyday tasks like typing or walking is an overlooked early sign of Parkinson’s — it’s often blamed on age or tiredness, but persistent slowing shouldn’t be ignored. (Freepik)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, he revealed that the brain may begin changing as early as a person's 40s. "To most people, the term Parkinson’s disease is related to elderly patients who suffer from hand trembling. In reality, the symptoms emerge much earlier and discreetly," Dr Shah said.

According to him, the traditional image of the disease is a late-stage representation, but ‘Parkinson’s disease does not usually start with trembling hands’. "The signs come through the nervous system years before the disease is diagnosed, even in one’s 40s and 50s. Researchers have found out that the initial symptoms of the disease can start showing 10–15 years before any movement disorders develop," Dr Shah said.

The 'silent' red flags The danger of waiting for a tremor is that significant neurological damage may already have occurred. Dr Shah warned, "The majority of the brain cells that produce dopamine may already be damaged when patients notice their hands trembling."

To catch the disease in its 'whispering' stage, Dr Shah identified several non-motor and subtle motor signs:

1. Unexplained slowness: "Slowness is among the least recognised early signs," Dr Shah said. "Routine activities like fastening your shirt buttons, typing, or walking could become slower. The tendency is usually disregarded as age or tiredness, but any chronic slowing should be noted," he added.

2. Uneven arm swing: "Usually, both arms swing the same during walking; however, in the early stages of Parkinson’s disease, one arm swings less naturally than the other," he observed, adding that 'family members could notice this slight discrepancy'.

3. Loss of smell (anosmia): This sensory change often precedes motor issues by years. Dr Shah described it as 'when the detection of normal smells like citrus or spices starts several years before movement signs develop'.

4. The 'masked face': If others comment on your lack of expression, it may be physiological. "Do people tell you that you always look serious? This is due to facial muscle stiffness, and hence limited expressions resulting in a masked appearance," said Dr Shah.

5. Micrographia: Even handwriting offers a clue. Dr Shah noted that 'when handwriting is getting progressively smaller or crowded... then it might be a motor symptom of Parkinson’s'.

6. Digestive and sleep issues: Dr Shah highlighted the 'gut-brain axis', noting, "Slow transit times and chronic constipation tend to be early signs." He added, “Sleepwalking and shouting during sleep is a sign that one may have REM sleep behaviour disorder, and therefore a likelihood of having Parkinson’s.”