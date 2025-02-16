Smile more often to beat any challenge: Study says it's a natural coping mechanism

When you are happy, you flash a wide, pretty smile. But did you know it serves a deeper purpose? It not only reflects your inner joy but can also draw positive emotions. A study published in the Journal of Positive Psychology showed that when one smiles during pain, it can positively influence both mind and body. It's a natural coping mechanism that alleviates discomfort. Smiling is good for your health.(Pexels)

Smile reduces the pain response

The study found that when someone smiles during a painful task, their heart rate stays low and stable, making them emotionally feel good after it's over. Typically heart rate goes up during a painful task as a stress response.

In the study, the researchers conducted an experiment where 57 participants were asked to place their hands in a bucket of very cold water. This is a common method used to study pain tolerance. As they were doing this, their heart rates and facial expressions were recorded. The findings were interesting as those who smiled had lower heart rates, showing that smiling has an effective, calming effect on the body.

Benefits of smiling

The curvature of lips is not just an expression of happiness, it improves your overall emotional state too. (Pexels)

Smiling not only expresses happiness but also helps nurture a good emotional state. Even if smiling did not reduce the physical sensation of pain, it did lighten the emotional load. So the findings are noteworthy as smiling can help a lot in recovery, that despite the pain, the person is relaxed.

The researchers also explained that the findings are in tandem with the ‘Facial Feedback Hypothesis’, which suggests that facial expressions can influence emotions.

In a way, a simple smile can help manifest positive emotions- it's all about tricking brain to feel good. Next time, remember to smile, as it may be the biggest emotional painkiller.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

