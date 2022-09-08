Soha Ali Khan is ‘sore to the core’ and doing it right

Soha Ali Khan is a fitness inspiration. The actor keeps slaying fitness goals like a pro with snippets from her fitness diaries. Soha’s workout diaries are getting better by the day and some of them are not for the faint-hearted. From military level workouts to taking a pause and practising a calm yoga asana, Soha can do it all. The actor’s Instagram profile is replete with fitness inspo and we keep referring to the same for motivations to leave the bed and run to the gym. Soha keeps making us believe in dedicating our focus and hard work into taking care of the health. Soha cam work out anytime and anywhere. From turning the staircase of her house into her squats zone to working out in her living room and showing us the usage of spaces, Soha can do it all.

Soha, on Thursday, drove our midweek blues away with a short video compilation of her midweek workout routine. The actor shared the glimpses from her workout diaries fresh from her living room. In the video, Soha can be seen taking up multiple workout routines from weight lifting and squats to working out on her core strength and performing lunges with the help of weights. She can also be seen working out with dumbbells. With the video, Soha shared her fitness mantra with her Instagram fans - “If you aren't sore to your core you need to do more,” wrote Soha and we completely agree with her. Take a look at her midweek fitness routine here:

The routine performed by Soha in the video comes with multiple health benefits. Squats help in crushing mega calories and controlling the weight of the body. It also helps in strengthening the lower muscles and the core. Lunges, on the other hand, helps in working out of the abdominals, glutes, back muscles, quadriceps, hamstrings and the calves. Workouts with dumbbells help in burning mega calories and boosting cardiovascular health.

