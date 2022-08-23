Soha Ali Khan’s workout video is giving us all the midweek motivation we need

Soha Ali Khan is an absolute fitness enthusiast. The actor keeps slaying fitness goals like a pro with snippets from her workout diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. Soha can take up her workout routine, anytime and anywhere. The actor, a few months back, slayed fitness goals by turning the staircase of her home into her squats zone. Soha’s living room is her fitness arena and is witness to a lot of fitness goals that the actor keeps setting there. Soha’s fitness diaries are sometimes not for the faint-hearted. From her military level workouts to her high intensity workout routine that comes with a lot of swiftness and variations, the actor always manages to make us look too bad.

Soha, a day back, shared a glimpse of how she kickstarted her week on the right fitness note. In the video, shared by the actor, Soha can be seen starting the day with an intense routine of box jumps. In the later part of the video, the actor can be seen doing variations with jumps and pushups. Soha, in a part of the video, can be seen performing a handstand with her one hand balancing a ball. She can also be seen using dumbbells and working out on strengthening her arm muscles. “Monday motivation,” Soha captioned her video. Take a look at her video here:

Soha’s fitness routine is loaded with a lot of health benefits. Box jumps help in improving the power and explosiveness of the body. It also helps in burning mega calories and controlling the weight. Pushups, on the other hand, helps in improving the balance, posture and the flexibility of the body. It also helps in protecting the shoulders and the lower arms. Hand stand helps in boosting the overall immunity of the body and improving the bowel movement. It also helps in alleviating breathelessness.