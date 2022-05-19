Soha Ali Khan demonstrates full body workout for the midweek | Watch

Soha Ali Khan is our fitness favourite. The actor keeps slaying fitness goals like a pro with every video off her fitness diaries that she shares on her Instagram profile. Soha swears by high intensity workouts and yoga and ensures to never miss a day from her workout routine. The actor can perform her workout routine anytime and anywhere. Soha, a few weeks back, shared a snippet of herself using the staircase in her home as the fitness arena for acing squats. Soha’s fitness zone for every day is her living room. From sharing midweek workout routine to giving us major goals on how to burn off the extra calories gained during festive times. Soha’s Instagram is replete with inspo for taking up workouts every day.

Soha, a day back, brushed our midweek blues away with a short video of herself working out in animal mode in her living room. Soha, in the video, can be seen starting the day with squats while holding weights. Then she can be seen taking up multiple fitness routines. In a part of the video, Soha can be seen doing a full body workout by balancing her body on her one leg with the other leg pressed against the wall. Then, while holding weights and moving her arms, she can be seen performing squats. The actor can also be seen using a barbell and performing stretches. “Workout Wednesdays,” Soha captioned her video. Take a look:

Soha’s high intensity fitness routine comes with multiple health benefits. Squats, as performed by the actor, help in burning calories and controlling the weight of the body. It also helps in strengthening the tendons, bones and ligaments around the leg muscles. Besides the leg muscles, squats also help in working out of the hip muscles, calves, hamstrings and obliques.

