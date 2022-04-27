Soha Ali Khan is not letting the heat get her down. See what she did

Soha Ali Khan is our fitness favourite. The actor believes in channeling all of her dedication and focus into her fitness routine and the snippets often make their way on her Instagram profile. Soha swears by high intensity workouts and some of them are not for the faint-hearted. The actor can take up her workout routine, anytime and anywhere. Be it turning her home’s staircase into her squats zone or sharing snippets of her fitness routine from her living room, Soha can do it all. Soha believes that no matter what, fitness routine cannot be postponed or cancelled for the day.

Summer has made its way in Mumbai and it is becoming increasingly difficult for people there to operate normally in the heat. The scorching heat and the rising temperature is making people sweat, dizzy and dehydrated. In this heat, it is also becoming difficult to workout. However, Soha did not let the heat pull her down. Instead, she chose to combat the heat and the laziness with an intense routine of high intensity workouts.

Soha shared a fresh snippet from her workout diaries on her Instagram profile a day back and it is boosting us to start our fitness routines as well. In the video, the actor can be seen taking up multiple routines. She can be seen working out with dumbbells. In one part of the video, the actor can be seen performing planks while balancing a ball on her one hand. She can also be seen performing a handstand with her legs against the wall and then trying to touch her feet with her alternate hands. Soha can also be seen lifting weights. “Summer is here but don’t let the heat get you down! Get up and move,” Soha shared her fitness mantra with her fans.

High intensity workout routines help in burning mega calories and controlling the weight of the body. It also helps in sculpting muscles and stimulating the metabolism of the body. Performing high intensity workouts every day helps in regulating blood pressure, blood sugar and improving oxygen consumption and blood flow.