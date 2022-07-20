Soha Ali Khan is ‘back to basics’ with Incline Dumbbell Row, Pushups

Soha Ali Khan is our fitness favourite. The actor, who is an absolute inspiration when it comes to fitness, shared a fresh snippet from her workout diaries on her Instagram profile a day back and left us smitten. Soha’s fitness mantra is short and simple – she believes in focusing her dedication and hard work into her workout routine. From high intensity workouts to military level workouts, Soha leaves no stone unturned in achieving the level of fitness that she desires. Soha is also known for workout out anywhere and anytime. From turning her living room into her gym arena, to converting the staircase of her home into her zone for performing squats, Soha’s workout diaries are inspiring and motivating. Some of Soha’s workouts are not for the faint-hearted as well – especially the military level workouts.

Soha, a day back, gave us new fitness goals with a short video of herself demonstrating high intensity workouts. The actor, for the start of the week, chose to go back to the basics of fitness with a range of workouts. The actor, in the video, can be seen starting her day with Incline Dumbbell Rows and slowly moving on to other workouts. In the later part of the video, Soha can be seen performing a handstand with her legs against a glass door and slowly moving sideways. In a part of the video, Soha can also be seen performing Pushups with her legs elevated and positioned above her knee level. “Back to basics,” Soha simply captioned her video. Take a look at her fitness routine here:

Soha’s workout video features a range of workout routine that brings with themselves a slew of health benefits. Incline Dumbbell Rows are known for working out of the upper back, biceps and rear shoulders. Pushups, on the other hand, helps in burning calories, improving the balance and flexibility and protecting the shoulders and lower back. Handstand helps in improving bowel movement and strengthening the immunity of the body.