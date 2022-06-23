This is how Soha Ali Khan is working on her hamstrings. Video inside

Soha Ali Khan is our fitness inspo. The actor keeps slaying fitness goals like a pro and each of them are better than the earlier one. Soha's fitness diaries keep getting better by the day and we are not complaining at all. The actor believes in taking care of her fitness before anything else. Soha's fitness routine is a mix of intense workouts and yoga. The actor swears by both of the routines and often the snippets make their way on her Instagram profile. Soha’s fitness routine is sometimes not for the faint-hearted. From the military level high intensity workouts to turning her own living room into her fitness arena, the actor can do it all.

Soha can work out literally anytime and anywhere. A few months back, Soha gave us a glimpse of how she converted her own staircase into her squat zone. A day back, Soha brushed our midweek blues away with yet another intense routine. This time, she showed us how she takes care of strengthening her hamstrings. In the video, Soha can be seen holding a gym rod and performing squats. In her living room, dressed in a red sports bra and a pair of black gym trousers, the actor can be seen working on her hamstrings with repeated squats. In the later part of the video, Soha can be seen balancing her one leg on the window and performing squats with her other leg. “The hamstrings of my heart,” wrote Soha in the caption. Take a look at her fitness routine for the midweek, here:

The routine, as performed by Soha in the video, comes with multiple health benefits. Squats help in crushing mega calories and controlling the weight of the body. It also helps in strengthening the core and the muscles of the lower body. Daily practice of squats helps in boosting athletic ability and reducing the risk of injuries.