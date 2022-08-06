Soha Ali Khan’s arm workouts will pump you up for the weekend

Soha Ali Khan is a fitness enthusiast. The actor’s workout diaries are getting better by the day and we are not complaining at all. The actor keeps slaying fitness goals like a pro and the snippets from her fitness regime often make their way on her Instagram profile in the form of short videos demonstrating her focus and determination. Soha believes in the power of fitness and yoga and is often spotted taking up various workout routines right in her living room. Soha's superpowers include being able to work out anytime and anywhere. From turning the staircase of her house into her squat zone to giving us fitness goals through videos demonstrating military level workouts, Soha’s Instagram profile is replete with workout inspo.

Soha, a day back, decided to take up an intense routine of arm workouts. The actor shared a video on her Instagram profile where she can be seen performing several workouts aimed at strengthening the arm muscles. In one part of the video, Soha can be seen standing in the tree pose and workout out on her arm muscles with dumbbells. In the later part of the video, Soha can be seen sitting in the squat position with her back against the wall and working out with dumbbells. Dressed in a black cropped top and a pair of black gym joggers, the actor can be seen engrossed in her routine. Referring to her athleisure, Soha wrote this caption - “Black is back – and arms.” take a look at her arm workout routine here:

Arm and shoulder workouts come with multiple health benefits. They help in strengthening and toning the muscles. They also help in improving the posture and stabilising the joints. Working out with dumbbells also bring with itself numerous health benefits. It helps in boosting cardiovascular health, lowers the risk of injuries and induces better sleep. It also helps in burning mega calories and controlling the weight of the body.