Soha Ali Khan turns superwoman for midweek workout, shares her goal

Soha Ali Khan is an inspiration for us. The actor keeps slaying fitness routines with snippets on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. From acing military levels workouts to taking a break and having a slow day with an easy routine, Soha’s fitness routines are varied and very intense. The actor hardly misses a day from her fitness routine. Soha can perform her workouts anytime and anywhere. Soha's living room is her fitness arena, and she is often seen performing squats in the staircase of her home, turning it into her workout zone. Most of the times, Soha’s fitness routines are not for the faint-hearted, and she keeps serving us with the regular dose of inspiration to stop being lazy and start taking care of our health.

Soha, a day back, shared a short video compilation of her midweek workout routine. The actor kickstarted Tuesday with a fitness high under the supervision of her fitness trainer Mahesh. The video can be seen starting on a light note with Soha closing the door on her fitness trainer to stop him from coming inside. Then in the later part of the video, the actor can be seen taking up multiple fitness routines. From using dumbbells as props for squats, to sharing a variation on how to perform crunches on a bench of sorts, to performing a handstand with one hand, balanced on yoga bricks, Soha is clearly the superwoman when it comes to fitness. With the video, Soha shared the caption - “The goal is to have enough strength to keep Mahesh out next time.” LOL. Take a look at her routine here:

Soha’s routine comes with multiple health benefits. Performing squats with dumbbells help in strengthening the lower body and targeting the quadriceps, glutes, hamstrings, and calves. It also helps in stabilising the muscles at the knees and the ankles. Handstand, on the other hand, helps in engaging the whole body, including the shoulders, arms, core and the back muscles, it also helps in enhancing circulation and the lymph flow. High intensity workouts help in strengthening the bones, keeping the cardiovascular health healthy and burning mega calories.

