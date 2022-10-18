Soha Ali Khan got ‘roped’ into doing this. Literally

Soha Ali Khan is a fitness inspiration. The actor keeps setting the bar higher for us with every snippet from her workout diaries. The actor swears by high intensity workouts and kickboxing and ensures to share with us the regular dollop of motivation in the form of her workout videos. Soha can do her workout routine anytime and anywhere. From turning the staircase of her home into her squats zone to taking over her living room and making it into her fitness arena, Soha’s videos are jaw-dropping as well as motivating. The actor believes in dedicating her focus and hard work into her fitness routine and makes us want to do the same. Some of Soha’s fitness videos are not for the faint-hearted. The actor also upgrades her intensity of fitness with military level workouts once in a while.

ALSO READ: Soha Ali Khan is ‘sore to the core’ and doing it right

Soha, a day back, shared an intense routine from her midweek workout diaries. In the video, the actor can be seen using battle ropes to balance herself throughout the workout. In the beginning of the video, she can be seen holding the ropes and using it as a balance to perform squats. In the later part of the video, Soha can be seen performing crunches and jumping squats as well. “How did I get roped into this,” Soha asked herself with her quirky take on the use of battle ropes for the weekday workout. Take a look at her video here:

The routine performed by Soha comes with multiple benefits. The use of battle ropes in workouts helps in building muscles and burning mega calories. It also helps in boosting stability and mobility of the body. Squats on the other hand, helps in strengthening the bones, ligaments and tendons of the leg muscles, it also helps in targeting the hip muscles, calves, hamstrings and obliques. Crunches help in strengthening the core muscles and the lower back muscles.