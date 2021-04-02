Sonu Sood is real life superhero with toned abs, can hold 154 kg during planks

Dabangg actor Sonu Sood has been receiving a lot of praise and good wishes lately for all that he has done to help people during the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus. The actor has also been garnering a lot of attention for his intense workout routines from which he keeps sharing glimpses on social media while urging fans to stay fit.

Recently, the actor posted a picture of himself from his gym while wearing just a pair of grey shorts, matching socks and workout shoes. Flaunting his perfectly sculpted abs, a bare-chested Sonu can be seen subtly smiling for the camera. To be honest, he actually looks like a superhero from the Marvel franchise in this post. He shared the inspiring picture with a teacup emoticon as the caption.

It was not just us who were impressed by the post, a lot of celebrities were amazed too and it was evident in the comments section. The actor's trainer Yogesh commented, "Chai with those Biscuits (sic)." Biscuits here imply the abs. Farah Khan wrote, "Im guessing u stronger than that treadmill (sic)."

Comments on the picture(Instagram/ sonu_sood)

A lot of effort goes into building a physique like that and Sonu Sood has been sharing snippets from his fitness journey too. The actor recently posted a video of himself hitting a ball suspended from a headband that he was wearing. This exercise improves concentration as well as works on the body muscles.

That was not all, he also shared what a plank day looks like for him and saying that the video made our jaws touch the floor won't be wrong. The clip that we are talking about shows the actor in a plank position while two men with a combined weight of 154 kg stand on his back. Yes, you can read that again. Farah Khan took to the comments section of this clip as well and wrote, "Im trying this on u next time.. phir dekhenge (sic)."

Comments on the picture(Instagram/ sonu_sood)

Did this not make you want to hit the gym?

