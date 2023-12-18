Soup to stir-fry; 10 winter-friendly ways to consume sprouts

A wholesome and nutrition-filled snack, eating sprouts every day is an effective way to nourish your body with a variety of nutrients and stay energetic. Moong beans, quinoa, lentils, are among the foods that are soaked in water overnight to turn them into sprouts. The germination process enhances health benefits of these grains as it helps break down starch, reduce phytate, and increases absorption of vitamins and minerals. Whether you add them to salad to start your day, toss them into soup, or stir fry them with your favourite veggies, sprouts are versatile and bring a healthy twist to your winter meals. A hearty breakfast of sprouts not only keeps you full for long, but also boost your immunity against winter illnesses. They a great source of vitamins like A, B, C, and K, along with minerals such as iron, magnesium, and calcium. (Also read | Superfood in news: 7 millets that were all the rage in 2023) Whether you add them to salad to start your day, toss them into soup, or stir fry them with your favourite veggies, sprouts are versatile and bring a healthy twist to your winter meals(Freepik, Pinterest)

Additionally sprouts contain enzymes that aid digestion, making them beneficial for maintaining a healthy gut during the winter months. The combination of proteins and complex carbohydrates in sprouts provides a sustained energy boost, keeping you energized in colder weather. Antioxidants in sprouts contribute to skin health by combating oxidative stress, which can be beneficial during the drier winter months. Sprouts also have a low glycemic index, potentially helping to regulate blood sugar levels, which is important for overall health.

Abhilasha V Chief Clinical Nutritionist, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Bengaluru shares winter-friendly ways to add sprouts to your diet.

1. Warm sprout salad: Mix sprouts with roasted winter veggies like sweet potatoes and brussels sprouts. Drizzle with a warm vinaigrette for a cozy salad.

2. Sprout stir-fry: Sauté sprouts with winter greens, garlic, and a dash of soy sauce. Quick, flavorful, and perfect for a nutritious stir-fry.

3. Sprout soup: Incorporate sprouts into hearty winter soups. They add texture and a nutrient boost to comforting bowls.

4. Sprout sandwich: Make a wholesome sandwich with sprouts, avocado, and your favorite winter greens. It's a tasty and healthy lunch option.

5. Sprout smoothie: Blend sprouts into your morning smoothie for a nutrient-packed kick. Combine with fruits like berries and a hint of ginger for a winter twist.

6. Warm sprout and quinoa bowl: Mix sprouts with warm, cooked quinoa. Add roasted winter vegetables like Brussels sprouts, butternut squash, and drizzle with a lemon-tahini dressing for a cozy bowl of goodness.

7. Sprout and root vegetable mash: Mash cooked sprouts with winter root vegetables such as sweet potatoes and parsnips. Season with herbs like rosemary and thyme for a comforting side dish.

8. Winter citrus sprout salad: Combine sprouts with segments of winter citrus fruits like oranges and grapefruits. Toss in some pomegranate seeds, walnuts, and a citrus vinaigrette for a refreshing winter salad.

9. Sprout and mushroom risotto: Incorporate sprouts into a creamy mushroom risotto. The earthiness of mushrooms and the crunch of sprouts create a delightful texture, making it a perfect winter comfort dish.

10. Roasted sprout and cranberry stuffed acorn squash: Cut acorn squash in half, roast it, and stuff with a mixture of roasted sprouts, cranberries, wild rice, and pecans. Bake until everything is tender, and you have a festive and hearty winter dish.