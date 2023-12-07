Tea cakes, paani-puris, coconut water, sprouts and more treats for state prison inmates soon

Mumbai ‘Jail food’ is a term commonly used for tasteless fare. But beginning next week, one may have to rethink that casual critique. HT Image

Inmates lodged in prisons across the state will be able to take a pick from treats such as ice-creams, paani-puris, pickles, samosas, kachories, chikkis, pop-corn, cheese, chaat-masala, butter, tea cakes and coconut water. They can also access personal hygiene products such as facewashes, moisturisers, hair dyes and mehendi. These are a part of 167 items added to a list of upgrades in the prison canteens.

These items, and more, have been added after suggestions by the inmates, which was studied by a high-level committee appointed by prison authorities. It’s a major upgrade from the present choice of poha, upma and sheera for breakfast; and bhaaji, chappati, dal and rice for lunch and dinner.

The state has 60 prisons – nine are central prisons, 31 district prisons, 19 open prisons and one is a prison for women.

“The current list of goods available in the canteens for the inmates’ wellbeing was old. When we wanted to make an improvement, we decided to invite suggestions from them,” said additional director general of police, Maharashtra Prisons, Amitabh Gupta. “After studying various angles, such as security, we drew up a comprehensive final list, after it was studied by a committee.” Up until now, prison treats included basics such as savouries, biscuits, pickles and some chutneys in the canteen.

On the upgrade in personal hygiene, a jail official said, “Face-wash, shower-gel, hair-dye, moisturizers and handwashes are basics everyone uses these days. We have added mehendi for women, and baby clothes and toiletries for children below six, who stay with their mothers in prisons,” said the official.

Male inmates will also have the choice to dress comfortably in Bermudas and T-shirts. Books on art, paper and brushes will also be provided; the hour for activity can be enhanced by popcorns or Maggie from the canteen.

On specific days, the canteens will also serve mutton, healthy sprouts, eggs and paneer burjis. “We have dropped several items such as mithai, as they do not come with a date of expiry. Some had suggested cakes weighing over one kilogram for birthdays, which was rejected as people should not celebrate inside jails,” said the jail official.

Ghee and butter were also struck off the list as they are inflammable and therefore can be dangerous. Likewise, the request for balms was also struck down as they can be used as drugs by sniffing. Some prisoners suggested making soup packets available, which was deemed impractical with no ready availability of hot water.

In closed jails, skilled convicts get ₹74 a day, while semi-skilled convicts get ₹67 per day and the unskilled get ₹53 per day for their work. A skilled worker in open jail gets ₹94 a day. Most pool the money for their monthly spends from the canteen. They are also allowed to get money from home. Each is allowed to spend around ₹3500 per month.

Choices galore

Food upgrades: Paani-puri, oats, Lonavala chikki, cheese, samosas, kachoris, coconut water, confectionaries and packaged products from Haldiram’s.

Lifestyle upgrades: Handwash, facewash, hair dye, moisturisers, mehendi for women prisoners, Bermudas for male prisoners, and baby clothes, baby oil and baby powder for children below six years.