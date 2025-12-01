Spiritual mentor suggests 5 daily habits for lasting joy: Know what's the ABCD formula for mental health

Do you often wonder what's the secret to lasting joy? According to a spiritual mentor, real happiness, or true joy, comes from three things: pleasure, peace, and purpose. Pleasure comes from peace, which comes from feeling content and fulfilled. Purpose comes from who we are and why we are here, while happiness - which may be temporary - depends on people, possessions, places, money, and success. It may be temporary. For true joy, people must move from a life focused on achievement and pleasure to one based on contentment. We start to realise that our life is larger than working like a machine in our time-bound jobs. We slowly understand the meaning of our lives and start working towards it.(Unsplash)

"A fulfilling life brings us peace, and peace is the key to lasting joy. Happiness is not something we chase. It is a state of being. We must choose to be happy. This choice can start with small daily habits that lead to lasting joy," happiness ambassador and spiritual mentor AiR Atman in Ravi tells Health Shots.

Daily habits for lasting joy and good mental health

Here are five daily actions suggested by the expert to make life more joyful:

1. Live each day as a new life

How often do you feel stuck in nostalgia or worry about the future? Treat each day as a chance to start fresh. When you wake up, take a moment to remember that today is a blank slate.

Practising mindfulness: Take a moment to breathe deeply and focus on yourself. Feel the air fill your lungs, the sun on your skin, and the possibilities of the new day. Research published in the American Psychological Association shows that mindfulness can significantly reduce stress, boost focus, and improve overall well-being.

Setting intentions: Instead of making vague resolutions, set clear intentions for the day. You can smile at a stranger, spend time on a hobby, or be kinder to yourself. Intentions help you stay focused and improve your daily experiences.

Practising daily renewal helps you let go of past regrets and future worries. This allows you to enjoy the present moment more fully.

2. Embrace personal quiet time (PQT)

Our modern lives are filled with noise from technology, social interactions, and our many thoughts. This constant background noise can drown out our inner voice, which often helps us find happiness. That’s why it’s important to make time for Personal Quiet Time. Try to include this practice in your daily routine.

Take a few minutes each day to disconnect and focus on yourself. You can do this by meditating, praying, or simply enjoying the quiet. These moments will help you feel centred and clear your mind.

Spending time in silence can reduce stress and improve emotional health. It helps you reflect on your feelings, shift your mindset, and connect with your true self. This is an important step toward finding lasting happiness.

3. Meditate to still the mind

Did you know that people have about 50,000 thoughts every day? This can be a lot, making it hard to focus on what matters most. Meditation can help create a calm mind.

Instead of getting overwhelmed by your thoughts, try to observe them from a distance. Please pay attention to how your mind changes without judging it. This practice of mindfulness can help you see things differently and lower your anxiety.

Research published in the National Centre for Complementary and Integrative Health shows that meditation can lower the Mental Thought Rate (MTR) by turning many thoughts into a calm flow. When you quiet your mind, you can reach deeper levels of awareness and joy, which helps you find happiness.

4. Practice service and kindness

One effective way to find joy is by connecting with others through acts of service and kindness. Doing meaningful things can lift your spirits and help you better understand your community. Here are some ways to include this in your daily life:

Small acts of kindness have a positive effect: Helping a neighbour, volunteering at a charity, or sharing a smile with someone can make a difference. Researchers in the journal Nature Communications have found that being kind activates the brain's reward centres, making you happier.

Create a service routine: Pick a day or time each week for acts of service. Helping others improves their lives and boosts your own happiness. It shows that we are all connected, and our joy is linked to those around us.

5. Adopt the ABCD formula

Facing life's challenges can often feel overwhelming. The ABCD formula offers a way to handle obstacles while keeping your peace.

A (accept without protest): Accept what you cannot change. Fighting against it will only lead to frustration. Accepting it can help you find peace.

B (best efforts): Always give your best effort in everything you do. Your hard work satisfies you, regardless of the results.

C (complete surrender): Let go of the need to control everything. Accepting the ups and downs of life makes life easier.

D (divine instrument): See yourself as a tool for important purposes. When you embrace this idea, you will feel less pressure to meet others' expectations.

By using the ABCD formula, you can find joy and build resilience during difficult times.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)