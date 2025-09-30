Navami 2025: Fasting during Navratre makes Sandeepa Dhar's daily routine centered, mindful

Actor Sandeepa Dhar is enjoying the “sacred” time of Navratri by fasting for all nine days of the festival. The actor confesses that as a “Kashmiri Pandit, the festival connects her deeply to her cultural roots and heritage” and fasting during this time period feels like a detox. Sandeepa Dhar talks about fasting during navratre

“I’ve been fasting since childhood. I only consume fruits, juices, and water throughout this period. The first three days are always the most challenging as your body adjusts, but once you cross that threshold, it becomes much easier. My daily routine becomes more mindful and centered during this time. It’s actually a beautiful detox, not just physically, but mentally and spiritually too,” shares the Heropanti actor.

Sandeepa, a devotee of Mata Vaishno Devi, says fasting during Navratre never feels like a hindrance in her daily chores.

Also Read: Sandeepa Dhar slams Bollywood stars normalising Botox: ‘You know how many people die on those operation tables’

Explaining her deeply emotional connect, she says, “Because fasting during Navratri is such a deeply spiritual practice for me, it doesn’t feel like a burden or chore. Yes, there’s fatigue, especially in the first few days, but the spiritual significance carries me through. I believe our ancestors designed this nine-day system very scientifically: real detox begins after three days, so this period perfectly cleanses both body and mind. Fasting makes me calmer, more present, and more aware. There’s proven science behind how it centers you.”

And like everyone who enjoys Navratre to the core, for Sandeepa too, the Kanjak pooja holds a special place in her heart and forms a core memory from her childhood.

“One of my strongest and most cherished memories is the Kanjak Puja. I remember being part of this big group of 9-10 girls, and we would go from home to home where families would worship us and feed us the most incredible food. The specially made halwa, puri, and chana that’s prepared during this time is just unforgettable.

But what fascinated me most as a young girl were all the beautiful gifts we’d receive. the red bangles , bindis, and then these amazing presents like cool pencil boxes, lunch boxes, and colorful water bottles. When you’re that young, you’re just mesmerized by all these beautiful things, especially the traditional jewelry and accessories.”

From being a kanjak to now hosting little girls for Kanjak puja at her home, Sandeepa’s heart is full.

“Now that I’ve grown up, life has truly come full circle. My mom and I host Kanjak Pujas at our home, and when I see those young girls’ faces light up the same way mine used to, it’s incredibly moving. There’s something so beautiful about continuing this tradition and being on the other side of it now. giving that same joy and experience to the next generation that I received as a child,” concludes an emotional Sandeepa.