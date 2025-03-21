Sandeepa Dhar slams Bollywood stars normalising Botox: ‘You know how many people die on those operation tables’

Actor Sandeepa Dhar is not okay with Bollywood stars coming out and talking about going under the knife casually. In a new interview, she slammed the normalisation of Botox in Bollywood, saying they should be making it look as if it’s not a big deal. Also read: Maheep Kapoor reveals fillers made her look like a clown: ‘Botox is more like ironing’ Sandeepa Dhar wants to embrace her age.(Instagram)

Sandeepa Dhar calls out Bollywood's botox culture

In an interview with TellyChakkar, Sandeepa expressed her thoughts about the normalisation of Botox in the entertainment industry. She spoke about the topic while discussing the pressure of ageing as an actor.

Sandeepa said, “I think ageing is one. I think as a woman, I don’t know why, but it’s constantly told to you that an actress has a shelf life. Also, it’s such a visual medium that you’re expected to always look a certain way and as you grow older, you start noticing lines on your face, you start noticing how you’re ageing, which is actually such a beautiful thing but somehow the industry makes you feel like that is a wrong thing. As I’m growing older, that is something I’ve come to realise that every line on my face, there’s a story in it, it’ll only add to my character. I don’t need to succumb to injections and surgeries to look like a 21 year old. I’m not a 21 year old.”

She added, “And I am very upset when people try and normalise this. There was an actress’ interview that I saw recently who said ‘ha maine toh do-teen cheeze karayi hai (yes I have got two-three things done). What’s the big deal, I’ll own up to it’. No, it is a big deal. Don’t make it look as if it’s not a big deal. It’s an operation, it’s a serious thing that you’re doing. There are 16-17 year old girls out there who will collect money from here and there and be like ‘I want to change this thing about myself’. You know how many people die on those operation tables? It’s very risky, it’s a surgery at the end of the day. In fact, you should not be doing surgeries unless and until it is for your life. If your life is at risk, that’s the only time you should be doing a surgery.”

Last year, Khushi Kapoor made headlines when she revealed that she had undergone cosmetic surgery, including a nose job and fillers. Later, she spoke about her confession on social media about nose job or lip fillers.

“I don't think it's such a big deal. I see like the term plastic... Plastic is like people think it's the biggest insult you can give someone,” Khushi said in an episode of Curly Tales.

Maheep Kapoor, in an interview with Filmfare recently, revealed that she tried fillers before the second season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, but the result was far from fabulous. She shared that she has since switched to Botox.

Sandeepa’s work file

Sandeepa is known for projects such as Isi Life Mein, Abhay and Mai: A Mother's Rage. On the work front, Sandeep was recently seen in the web series Pyar Ka Professor, which was released on MX Player.