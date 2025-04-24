Sports nutritionist reveals 'number 1 fitness hack that builds more muscle than your workouts'; shares training tips

Ryan Fernando is a sports nutritionist who shares health and wellness-related content on his Instagram page, Ryan Nutrition Coach. In a post he shared on April 23, Ryan said, “The secret to building more muscle isn’t just in your workout... know the number one fitness hack most people ignore...” He added, “Resting is not laziness, it is a strategy.” Also read | Fitness coach shares 4 effective strength training tips Sports nutritionist Ryan Fernando said that muscle growth occurs during rest and recovery, not just during exercise. (Representative picture: Freepik)

Nutritionist's fitness hack 'no one told you’ about

Did you know that by prioritising rest, repair, and muscle recovery, you'll be able to build more muscle and achieve your fitness goals? According to Ryan, the 'number 1 fitness hack no one told you' about 'builds more muscle than your workouts'. So what is the hack? According to Ryan: “It is rest!”

Ryan shared that muscle growth occurs during rest and recovery, not just during exercise. When you rest, your muscles repair and rebuild, leading to increased strength and size. He added that adequate rest and recovery could help reduce muscle soreness after intense exercise and proper recovery would allow you to perform at a higher intensity during your next workout, leading to better overall progress.

What happens to your body when you rest?

Ryan said, “Weight training creates tiny tears in your muscles. These muscles don't grow when you work out. They grow and repair when you rest. What rest actually does: when you rest, your body boosts muscle protein synthesis, releases growth hormone and reduces inflammation. Restores energy stores more strength and more size.”

He further explained what happens if you skip rest, saying, “No rest leads to high cortisol (stress), muscle breakdown instead of repair and injuries and burnout. Overtraining kills gains... recovery is not laziness, it is muscle-building science.”

Check out his post:

Ryan proposes 'smart training' for best results

⦿ Sleep 7-9 hours

⦿ Take rest days

⦿ Don't skip meals

⦿ Eat enough protein

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.