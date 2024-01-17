close_game
close_game
News / Lifestyle / Health / St. John's coach Rick Pitino is sidelined by COVID-19 for game against Seton Hall

St. John's coach Rick Pitino is sidelined by COVID-19 for game against Seton Hall

AP |
Jan 17, 2024 06:22 AM IST

St. John's coach Rick Pitino is sidelined by COVID-19 for game against Seton Hall

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — St. John’s coach Rick Pitino is recovering from COVID-19 and will miss his team's game against Seton Hall on Tuesday night, the school announced.

HT Image
HT Image

Pitino's absence was announced about three hours before tipoff. Associate coach Steve Masiello will serve as the Red Storm’s acting coach against the first-place Pirates (12-5, 5-1 Big East) and will handle media responsibilities.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

The 71-year-old Pitino is in his first season at St. John's (12-5, 4-2). One of the winningest coaches in NCAA Division I history, he was hired March 20 after spending three seasons at Iona.

During his 35 seasons as a collegiate head coach, Pitino has made 23 NCAA Tournament appearances with five different schools and advanced to the Final Four seven times, a total reached by only six coaches all-time.

He became the first coach to take three different schools to the Final Four and the first coach to win an NCAA championship at two different schools — Louisville and Kentucky.

The Red Storm’s next game is Saturday against No. 17 Marquette at Madison Square Garden.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On