Starting solids for your baby? Doctor shares special approach parents should adopt

Introducing solid foods is a major milestone for a baby. Initially, babies are given cereals when they wean off milk, as they are semi-solid and easy to digest. Babies' digestive systems are still not properly developed, making cereals the go-to semi-solid option before solids. What you give your baby in the early years matters a lot.(Shutterstock)

However, an Instagram user posted a video with an unconventional take, suggesting that skipping baby cereal and introducing solids like meat, bone broth is actually more nutritious and high in iron. But is it a good idea to narrow down your focus to only one nutrient or type of food?

Dr Karan Rajan shared a detailed breakdown and explained the importance of the first few years in shaping a child's eating habits, emphasising that what you feed them early on will set them up for life.

Dietary diversity

Dr Rajan highlighted a concept called dietary diversity that can help guide you on the right selection of solids. It is an approach that focuses on a well-rounded, versatile selection of food that help in gut development.

He said, "The key is offering and exposing to a wide variety of different foods. This is known as dietary diversity. When you start weaning these cute little gremlins from milk onto solid foods the bacteria in their gut will adapt and change, based on the foods you provide. You're shifting them away from a bifidobacterium dominated gut, so more diversity in the gut equals more diversity in the gut microbiome which is usually a good thing."

Don't fixate on only one type of food and instead diversify your child's plate right from the first day.

Why is this approach good?

Dr Ranjan highlighted the importance of dietary diversity with research, reiterating how this approach not only supports gut health but also helps babies acclimate to a wide range of foods, including potential allergens. Early exposure will strengthen the immune system.

He explained, “This dietary diversity includes the proactive introduction of allergenic foods like peanuts and eggs. For example, the LEAP trial suggested, introducing peanuts in some form before the one-year mark significantly reduced lifetime peanut allergy risk. By introducing lots of varied fibres and proteins, you're sort of training the baby's immune system to delete any software glitches. This happens because the gut-associated lymphoid tissue is exposed to harmless antigens, which builds tolerance.”

Addressing one of the issues, Dr Ranjan explained that babies are picky eaters during this stage, but if you repeatedly encourage them to eat a variety of foods, it eventually becomes a habit.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.