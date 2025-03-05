When to introduce your baby to solids? Know more about the first foods and mistakes to avoid

Babies, from birth, are latched onto their mother’s milk or a baby bottle with formula. Primarily, for the first few months, they are given liquids, either breast milk or formula, since their digestive and other bodily systems are still developing. Babies are given solids at 6 months. (Shutterstock)

However, as they grow, their nutritional needs change. Transitioning to solids is a significant milestone that marks a new phase in a baby’s development. Parents, especially the first-timers, may be confused as to when to switch. But the babies show signals that they are ready.

By Dr Sumitra Meena, Co-founder & CEO of Babynama, MD Pediatrics shared five signs of readiness for changing to solids. Typically around 6 months, babies start to show readiness, but it depends as every child is unique.

5 signs of readiness

Children also show behaviours that indicate they are ready to switch. Keep an eye out for those.(Shutterstock)

The readiness of the baby indicates when they can have solids. It includes a combination of physical and behavioral developments. They also reflect that the baby's growing and now ready to transition from liquids to solids.

Dr Meena shared these:

Good head control: Your baby should be able to hold their head steady and upright.

Your baby should be able to hold their head steady and upright. Sitting with support: They should be able to sit with minimal support, indicating sufficient trunk control.

They should be able to sit with minimal support, indicating sufficient trunk control. Interest in food: They show keen interest in your food, reaching for it or opening their mouth when they see you eating.

They show keen interest in your food, reaching for it or opening their mouth when they see you eating. Loss of tongue-thrust reflex: The reflex that pushes food out of the mouth should be diminished.

The reflex that pushes food out of the mouth should be diminished. Increased appetite: They seem hungrier than usual, even after regular milk feedings.

Dr. Meena debunked common myths like introducing solids too early, before these signs appear, can lead to choking hazards and digestive issues. Instead she recommended trusting your baby's cues and consulting your pediatrician if you're unsure.

Safe first foods

After interpreting your baby's cues, you may decide it's time to introduce solids. However, parents sometimes find themselves unsure about the best first foods.

Dr Meena suggested these:

Iron-fortified infant cereals: Mix with breast milk or formula for a smooth consistency.

Mix with breast milk or formula for a smooth consistency. Pureed vegetables: Sweet potatoes, carrots, and peas are gentle on the digestive system.

Sweet potatoes, carrots, and peas are gentle on the digestive system. Pureed fruits: Apples, pears, and bananas provide natural sweetness and nutrients.

Apples, pears, and bananas provide natural sweetness and nutrients. Mashed cooked meats: Poultry finely mashed, offers iron and protein.

When it comes to how to feed and the frequency of solids, certain guidelines should be followed. Dr Meena said, “Introduce one new food at a time, waiting 3-5 days before adding another. This allows you to monitor for any allergic reactions, such as rash, vomiting, or diarrhea. Begin with small amounts (1-2 teaspoons) and gradually increase as your baby adjusts. Ensure food is smooth and lump-free to prevent choking. Gradually progress to thicker textures as your baby's skills improve.”

Mistakes to avoid

This transition is a delicate task so it is important to be mindful of the potential risks. It's a very exciting moment with many cultures even throwing a grand celebration around this milestone, but it's also essential to keep in mind certain rules.

Dr Meena shared these:

Choking hazards: Avoid giving whole grapes, nuts, popcorn, or hard candies. Always supervise your baby during feeding.

Avoid giving whole grapes, nuts, popcorn, or hard candies. Always supervise your baby during feeding. Allergies: Be vigilant about potential allergies. Introduce common allergens (like peanuts, eggs, and dairy) as recommended by your pediatrician.

Be vigilant about potential allergies. Introduce common allergens (like peanuts, eggs, and dairy) as recommended by your pediatrician. Added sugars and salt: Avoid adding sugar, salt, or honey to your baby's food. These can be harmful to their developing kidneys.

Avoid adding sugar, salt, or honey to your baby's food. These can be harmful to their developing kidneys. Forcing food: Never force your baby to eat. If they refuse, try again later. Trust their appetite cues.

Never force your baby to eat. If they refuse, try again later. Trust their appetite cues. Using fruit juice as a substitute for whole fruit: Fruit juice lacks the fiber of whole fruit.

Fruit juice lacks the fiber of whole fruit. Worrying too much about the mess: While it's natural to want to keep things tidy, don't let the mess deter you. Messy eating is a sign of exploration and learning. When babies interact with their food through touch and play, they become more familiar with different textures and flavors, which can reduce food aversions later on. Provide a comfortable space where your baby can freely experience food, and remember, the cleanup is a small price to pay for fostering healthy eating habits.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.