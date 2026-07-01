Starting your day with morning sickness? Doctor shares a simple dietary change to relieve pregnancy-related nausea

For many expectant mothers, mornings don't begin with a burst of energy – they begin with a wave of nausea. Morning sickness is one of the most common symptoms of early pregnancy, especially during the first trimester, and many women simply accept it as something they have to push through. But what if the solution to relief is simpler than you think?

Read more to find out a simple way to curb pregnancy-related nausea! (Pexel)

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Dr Kunal Sood, an anaesthesiologist and interventional pain medicine physician, has shared a simple dietary change that may help ease pregnancy-related nausea. In an Instagram video shared on July 1, the physician explains how a small tweak to your breakfast routine could help relieve the symptoms of morning sickness and make the start of the day more manageable.

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A simple way to reduce pregnancy nausea

{{^usCountry}} According to Dr Sood, many people assume that morning sickness is simply an unavoidable part of pregnancy that has to be endured. However, he says relief may be as simple as rethinking your breakfast. Research suggests that starting the day with a protein-rich meal can be more effective at easing pregnancy-related nausea than opting for a carbohydrate-heavy breakfast, making a small dietary change that could have a meaningful impact on how you feel. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Dr Sood, many people assume that morning sickness is simply an unavoidable part of pregnancy that has to be endured. However, he says relief may be as simple as rethinking your breakfast. Research suggests that starting the day with a protein-rich meal can be more effective at easing pregnancy-related nausea than opting for a carbohydrate-heavy breakfast, making a small dietary change that could have a meaningful impact on how you feel. {{/usCountry}}

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He explains, “One of the simplest ways to reduce pregnancy nausea may be changing what you eat for breakfast. Many people think morning sickness is something you just have to suffer through, but research suggests protein rich meals may help more than people realise. Studies have found that protein can reduce nausea more effectively than carbohydrate heavy meals, especially in early pregnancy.”

How does protein help?

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Dr Sood explains that protein helps regulate digestion and stabilise stomach activity, reducing the abnormal gastric patterns that are often associated with nausea. It also plays an important role in keeping blood sugar levels steady. Since sudden spikes and dips in blood sugar can make feelings of nausea worse, starting the day with a protein-rich meal may help ease symptoms.

The physician notes, “One reason is that protein helps stabilise digestion and stomach activity, which may reduce some of the abnormal stomach patterns linked to nausea. It may also help keep blood sugar feel more stable, since rapid swings can make nausea feel worse for some people.”

Foods that can help

Dr Sood emphasises that while a protein-rich breakfast isn't a miracle cure for morning sickness, aiming for at least 25 grams of protein may help ease symptoms. He recommends incorporating foods such as eggs, Greek yoghurt, cottage cheese, protein shakes, and other high-protein options into your morning meal. For the best results, he advises pairing this approach with other supportive strategies, including staying well-hydrated, eating smaller, more frequent meals, and avoiding foods that are known to trigger nausea.

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The physician explains, “That doesn't mean there's anything magical about hitting exactly 25 grams of protein and it certainly isn't a cure. But foods like eggs, Greek yoghurt, cottage cheese, protein shakes, and other protein rich breakfast can be a helpful part of a broader strategy alongside hydration, smaller frequent meals, and avoiding foods that trigger symptoms. For many women, the improvement is modest. But when nausea is happening every day, even a small reduction can make a meaningful difference.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.