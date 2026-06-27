Dentist with 41 years of experience shares pregnancy advice you haven't heard yet, warns about morning sickness mistake

For decades, expectant mothers have been inundated with advice about prenatal vitamins, birth plans, and nursery decor. However, a veteran dental expert warned that millions of women are completely overlooking a critical factor that could affect their baby's health before birth: their teeth. Also read | Orthodontist shares 5 oral signs that can signal bigger health problems: Bad breath, dry mouth, and more Dr Mark Burhenne is sharing the unfiltered truth about oral health during pregnancy — and why it’s about so much more than just your teeth. (Freepik)

Dr Mark Burhenne, a San Francisco-based dentist with over four decades of experience, took to Instagram on June 27 to deliver a blunt, unfiltered wake-up call to pregnant women and those planning to conceive: "Pregnancy advice I would give you as a dentist of 41 years if I was not afraid of hurting your feelings... so here it is — unfiltered."

The hidden danger of 'pregnancy gingivitis' Many women notice their gums becoming swollen or bleeding during pregnancy and dismiss it as a temporary hormonal quirk. Dr Burhenne warned that this is a dangerous misconception. "Your bleeding gums aren’t a 'pregnancy thing' to brush off," he stated, adding, "Up to 75 percent of pregnant women develop pregnancy gingivitis."

The consequences of ignoring this inflammation go far beyond oral discomfort. According to Dr Burhenne, the biological connection between a mother's mouth and her developing baby is direct and alarming: "The same bacteria causing that inflammation — porphyromonas gingivalis and fusobacterium nucleatum — have been found in amniotic fluid, fetal membranes, and cord blood," he explained.

"A 2024 meta-analysis of over 2.5 million women found that periodontitis is associated with nearly double the risk of preterm birth," the dentist added. For women currently expecting, Dr Burhenne shared that immediate action was needed: “The best time to work on your gum health is before conception, but the second-best time is now.”