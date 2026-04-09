Starting your first period? Here are 5 simple menstruation tips every girl should know

We have entered the world of artificial intelligence, yet there are a lot of basic issues that are left unspoken about, and periods are one of them. Having your first period may be an experience filled with emotions, confusion, curiosity, discomfort, and even fear. In conversation with HT Lifestyle, Ashima Sharma, R and D Lead, Pee Safe, shared tips that can help all young girls manage their periods well.

A well-prepared period kit with essentials such as pads, an extra pair of underwear, wipes, and disposable bags can he helpful.(Unsplash)

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What is menstruation?

“Having a period, also known as menstruation, is when the uterus sheds its lining. This lining is built up in preparation for pregnancy. If pregnancy does not occur, the lining leaves the body as blood and tissue,” explained Ashima.

The average age for having a first period in girls is between the ages of 9 and 15. Some common signs that it may start soon include breast development, body hair growth, vaginal discharge, and mood changes.

5 simple tips for the first period

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{{^usCountry}} Here are simple tips for the first period: 1. Choosing the right product {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here are simple tips for the first period: 1. Choosing the right product {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to Ashima, for beginners, period panties are one of the best options to start with, as they are easy to use, comfortable, and feel similar to regular underwear. As you become more confident and familiar with your body, you can explore other alternatives such as pads, tampons, or menstrual cups. There is no right or wrong choice; each product serves a different purpose and can help you manage your period in a safe and hygienic manner. 2. Hygiene {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Ashima, for beginners, period panties are one of the best options to start with, as they are easy to use, comfortable, and feel similar to regular underwear. As you become more confident and familiar with your body, you can explore other alternatives such as pads, tampons, or menstrual cups. There is no right or wrong choice; each product serves a different purpose and can help you manage your period in a safe and hygienic manner. 2. Hygiene {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Hygiene is also important during this time. Ashima suggests always washing hands before and after changing the period product of choice. She also recommends washing intimate areas. She advises refraining from using soap because it might irritate the skin and disturb the natural pH. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hygiene is also important during this time. Ashima suggests always washing hands before and after changing the period product of choice. She also recommends washing intimate areas. She advises refraining from using soap because it might irritate the skin and disturb the natural pH. {{/usCountry}}

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Hygiene is also very important during periods. (Unsplash)

3. Period kit

It’s also helpful to keep a well-prepared period kit with essentials such as period panties or pads, an extra pair of underwear, wipes, and disposable bags. Having this ready can make managing periods at school or while you’re out much more convenient and stress-free.

4. Track your cycle

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Understanding your menstrual cycle is equally important. You can track your period using a calendar or a period-tracking app, which helps you become more aware of your cycle patterns and better prepare each month.

Track your periods using period-tracker app or calendar. (Pexel)

5. Managing cramps and pain

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Ashima said, “It is normal to experience cramps, tiredness, or mood swings during your period. Understanding these changes can help you manage them better and feel more in control.” Staying hydrated, eating healthy, and doing light activities like stretching can help ease discomfort. Ashima suggests using a hot water bag or heating pad can also relieve cramps. If needed, cramp relief roll-ons or pain relief patches can offer additional comfort.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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