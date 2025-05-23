Struggling with asthma flare-ups? Doctor shares 5 tips to manage

Asthma is a chronic lung condition marked by symptoms such as breathlessness, wheezing, and persistent coughing. The condition can become more severe during certain times, such as at night, in the spring season, or when exposed to specific triggers like pollen, dust, or cold air. Asthma can worsen when exposed to specific triggers.(Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Vikas Mittal, Pulmonologist at the CK Birla Hospital, Delhi said, "A typical asthma flare-up presents with increasing breathlessness, chest tightness, wheezing, and a persistent cough. These symptoms often worsen at night or early in the morning, disrupting sleep and daily activities."

Dr. Vikas Mittal shares these tips to manage asthma flare-ups:

1. Stay calm and manage anxiety:

The first step during a flare-up is to stay calm. Anxiety can intensify asthma symptoms, so it's important to control breathing. Sit upright to ease lung expansion and take slow, steady breaths.

2. Use an inhaler:

Use the reliever inhaler as prescribed and closely monitor the response. If symptoms improve after a few puffs of the reliever medication, continue to monitor the condition until feeling stable. However, if there's no improvement or if symptoms escalate, such as difficulty talking or walking, seek immediate medical attention. These could be signs of a severe asthma attack that requires emergency care.

Inhalers can help in managing asthma symptoms.(Twitter/SAallergy)

3. Regularly use prescribed medication:

In addition to managing active flare-ups, preventing future ones is crucial. The regular use of controller medications, especially inhaled corticosteroids, plays a key role in keeping airway inflammation under control. Skipping these medications can lead to poorly managed asthma and increase the risk of flare-ups.

4. Knowing the triggers:

Identifying and avoiding personal triggers is equally important. Common triggers include dust mites, pollen, smoke, cold air, and respiratory infections.

5. Act at the earliest sign:

Don’t wait for the symptoms to worsen; acting at the earliest sign of trouble can help a person stay in control. Regular check-ups with the doctor, adherence to the treatment plan, and lifestyle modifications go a long way in ensuring better asthma control and overall quality of life.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.