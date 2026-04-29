Struggling with heartburn? Gastroenterologist recommends 8 low-acid foods that may soothe your gut

Burning pain in the chest or throat clearly indicates heartburn, caused by stomach acid flowing back into the esophagus. It is primarily caused by a weak esophageal sphincter muscle. Its symptoms may last a few minutes to several hours and can be treated with OTC antacids and lifestyle changes if it happens constantly. Dr Joseph Salhab, gastroenterologist and expert in nutrition, digestion, liver health, and pancreas, in an Instagram post dated April 28, 2026, shared about food items that can bring relief to your gut.

Low acid foods to soothe heartburn.(Pexel)

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Dr Salhab said, “Low-acid foods can feel gentler on heartburn because they are less likely to irritate the esophagus, and some also help by adding water, fiber, or a lighter digestive load. Foods that are higher in pH, lower in fat, and easier to digest may also help reduce the chance that stomach contents reflux upward.”

1. Papaya

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{{^usCountry}} Papaya contains a natural digestive enzyme, papain, which helps break down proteins and improve digestion, and hence reduces the pressure that causes acid reflux. Dr Joseph highlights that papaya perfectly fits as a low-acid fruit. This fruit alleviates digestive discomfort, including bloating and indigestion, as well. 2. Honeydew {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Papaya contains a natural digestive enzyme, papain, which helps break down proteins and improve digestion, and hence reduces the pressure that causes acid reflux. Dr Joseph highlights that papaya perfectly fits as a low-acid fruit. This fruit alleviates digestive discomfort, including bloating and indigestion, as well. 2. Honeydew {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Honeydew melon is another best and natural remedies for treating heartburn. This low-acid fruit has a higher pH, which neutralises strong stomach acids and provides relief from burning sensations. 3. Cantaloupe {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Honeydew melon is another best and natural remedies for treating heartburn. This low-acid fruit has a higher pH, which neutralises strong stomach acids and provides relief from burning sensations. 3. Cantaloupe {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Cantaloupe is one of the recommended options for treating heartburn. With a pH level of 6.3, cantaloupe soothes heartburn and acid reflux. 4. Sweet potato {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Cantaloupe is one of the recommended options for treating heartburn. With a pH level of 6.3, cantaloupe soothes heartburn and acid reflux. 4. Sweet potato {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Sweet potatoes are rich in soluble fibre and contain low acid content, which neutralises stomach acid and keeps you full. This reduces overeating that triggers reflux. The fibre content soothes the digestive tract. 5. Fresh ginger {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sweet potatoes are rich in soluble fibre and contain low acid content, which neutralises stomach acid and keeps you full. This reduces overeating that triggers reflux. The fibre content soothes the digestive tract. 5. Fresh ginger {{/usCountry}}

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Ginger is one of the best medicinal plants, known to treat several health issues. The anti-inflammatory properties in ginger help food move faster from the stomach to the intestine and thus reduce acid backflow.

Papaya contains a natural digestive enzyme, papain, which helps break down proteins and improve digestion. (Unsplash)

6. Celery

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Celery is high in water content and is alkaline in nature. It helps in diluting and neutralising stomach acids. The fibre content supports digestion, which, along with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds soothe irritated stomach lining.

7. Popcorn

Air-popped or lightly prepared popcorn are low-fat and high-fibre snacks which reduce heartburn by absorbing excess stomach acid. It is a whole grain that soothes the digestive system.

8. Oatmeal

Oatmeal is low-fat, high-fibre, and non-acidic food that absorbs excess acids in the stomach. The fibre-rich nature coats the stomach lining and prevents acid from flowing into the esophagus, making it a safe choice for reducing stomach heartburn symptoms.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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