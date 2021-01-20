Fatty acid may combat multiple sclerosis. Here's how
A new study by Yale University explains that the abnormal immune system response that causes multiple sclerosis (MS) by attacking and damaging the central nervous system can be set off by the lack of a specific fatty acid in fat tissue.
The finding published in The Journal of Clinical Investigation suggests that dietary change might help treat some people with autoimmune disease.
Fat tissue in patients diagnosed with MS lack normal levels of oleic acid, a monounsaturated fatty acid found at high levels in, for instance, cooking oils, meats (beef, chicken, and pork), cheese, nuts, sunflower seeds, eggs, pasta, milk, olives, and avocados, according to the study.
This lack of oleic acids leads to a loss of the metabolic sensors that activate T cells, that mediate the immune system's response to infectious disease, the Yale team found. Without the suppressing effects of these regulatory T cells, the immune system can attack healthy central nervous system cells and cause the vision loss, pain, lack of coordination and other debilitating symptoms of MS.
When researchers introduced oleic acids into the fatty tissue of MS patients in laboratory experiments, levels of regulatory T cells increased, they found.
"We've known for a while that both genetics and the environment play a role in the development of MS,'' said senior author David Hafler, William S. and Lois Stiles Edgerly Professor of Neurology and professor of immunobiology and chair of the Department of Neurology. "This paper suggests that one of the environmental factors involved is diet."
Hafler noted that obesity triggers unhealthy levels of inflammation and is a known risk factor for MS, an observation that led him to study the role of diet in MS.
However, more study is necessary to determine whether eating a diet high in oleic acid can help some MS patients. (ANI)This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Want to get your stamina back post Covid? Check out Varun Dhawan’s fitness video
- From right side lateral travelling ape to full scorpion, here’s how Coolie No.1 star Varun Dhawan recovered and got his stamina back after suffering from Covid-19 | Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study highlights genome altering can help to treat human retinal degeneration
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Loss of smell may be best predictor of Covid-19, research confirms
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Burnout among health care professions a public health concern during pandemic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fatty acid may combat multiple sclerosis. Here's how
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study: Childhood neglect leaves generational imprint
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The permanent effects of Covid-19 on fitness industry
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Research suggest simple, cheap test can help save lives from colorectal cancer
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
How can you treat diabetes the Ayurvedic way
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
How Covid-19 has permanently changed the fitness industry
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fried food intake linked to heightened serious heart disease, stroke risk
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
One alcoholic drink in a day linked to risk of atrial fibrillation: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study: Androgen therapy can be alternative treatment strategy for breast cancer
- A new discovery finds positive role of androgens in breast cancer treatment. Study says androgen therapy has immediate implications for women resistant to current forms of endocrine therapy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
From the Bubonic plague to 2021, why lockdowns look set to stay
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Seropositivity for Covid-19 found to be lesser in smokers, vegetarians
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox