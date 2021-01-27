Study links pregnancy complications, menopause to heart disease risk in women
A recent study found that pregnancy complications and early menopause increase women's future risk of heart disease.
The study was published in the 'European Heart Journal'. Cardiologists, gynaecologists, and endocrinologists recommended how to help middle-aged women prevent later heart problems in the study.
"Physicians should intensify the detection of hypertension in middle-aged women," stated the study. Up to 50 per cent of women develop high blood pressure before the age of 60 but the symptoms - for example, hot flushes and palpitations - are often attributed to menopause.
"High blood pressure is called hypertension in men but in women, it is often mistakenly labelled as 'stress' or 'menopausal symptoms'," said first author Professor Angela Maas, director of the Women's Cardiac Health Programme, Radboud University Medical Centre, Nijmegen, the Netherlands.
"We know that blood pressure is treated less well in women compared to men, putting them at risk for atrial fibrillation, heart failure, and stroke - which could have been avoided," added Maas.
Maas further noted that a woman's life provides clues that you need to start early with prevention. Pre-eclampsia is linked with a four-fold increase in heart failure and hypertension and a doubled risk of stroke.
Women who have an early natural (i.e. not surgical) menopause before the age of 40 are also more likely to develop cardiovascular disease - each year is associated with a 3 per cent raised risk. Autoimmune inflammatory conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis and lupus are more common in women compared to men and increase cardiovascular risk around menopause.
"There are several phases of life when we can identify subgroups of high-risk women," said Professor Maas.
"High blood pressure during pregnancy is a warning sign that hypertension may develop when a woman enters menopause and it is associated with dementia many decades later. If blood pressure is not addressed when women are in their 40s or 50s, they will have problems in their 70s when hypertension is more difficult to treat," added Maas.
The study also provided guidance on how to manage heart health during menopause, after pregnancy complications, and during other conditions such as breast cancer and polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS).
The important role of a healthy lifestyle and diet is recognised - an example for optimal management of menopausal health and in women with PCOS, who have elevated risks of high blood pressure during pregnancy and type 2 diabetes.
While menopausal hormone therapy is indicated to alleviate symptoms such as night sweats and hot flushes in women over 45, the authors recommend assessment of cardiovascular risk factors before initiation. Therapy is not recommended in women at high cardiovascular risk or after a stroke, heart attack, or blood clot.
The study also offered advice for transgender women (persons assigned male at birth). "These women need hormone therapy for the rest of their lives and the risk of blood clots increases over time," said Professor Maas.
The study highlighted that transgender women "should always be encouraged to reduce modifiable lifestyle risks" while acknowledging that "the psychosocial benefits of hormone therapy with an improved body image may result in healthier lifestyle choices".
Collaboration between cardiologists, gynaecologists and endocrinologists is needed to provide the best care to female patients, noted Professor Maas.
She said, "Women can help their doctors prevent heart problems and make earlier diagnoses by mentioning issues like complicated pregnancies and early menopause and monitoring their own blood pressure."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study links neonatal antibiotic use to reduced growth in boys
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gym closed? No problem. Tahira Kashyap shows how to regain fitness at home
- ‘Chalo get moving with me’: Tahira Kashyap tells fans that ‘it’s never too late’ to get your health routine back and we are already brushing aside mid-week blues and workout excuses with these exercises at home, courtesy her encouraging fitness video | Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study links pregnancy complications, menopause to heart disease risk in women
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Brain training may help in treating post-traumatic stress disorder: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
To ward off cancer, other diseases we need to change lifestyle, by innovation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Good prevention efforts can keep Covid-19 transmission in schools quite low
- In a recent study, scientists have said that it’s re-assuring that the kind of Covid-19 spread seen in US nursing homes and other places hasn’t been noted in schools with prevention measures but extracurricular activities like sports, have triggered coronavirus spread in some places
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Here's why toddlers who use touchscreens may be more distractible
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Here's how air pollution is linked to increased risk of irreversible vision loss
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tiger Shroff sends a flying Republic Day wish from gym in new fitness post
- Tiger Shroff took to Instagram and shared an awe-generating video of himself nailing a flying kick in his gym while holding the Indian Flag in his hand.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Malaika Arora urges followers to roll out Yoga mats and perform Setubhandhasana
- Fitness enthusiast Malaika Arora makes sure that every week she shares a new Yoga asana with her followers and inspire them to exercise. This week the actor talked about the benefits and steps of the Bridge Pose.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vaccine demonstrates 'neutralising impact' on new coronavirus variants: Moderna
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Here's why childhood cancer survivors not more likely to undergo abortion
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Male breast cancer patients have higher risk of heart disease, says study
- A new study done by the researchers of Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer and MedStar Washington Hospital Center shows that men who suffer from breast cancer might be more susceptible to cardiovascular diseases.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New study links regular afternoon naps with better mental agility in people
- According to a new research, afternoon naps might help improve locational awareness, verbal fluency, and working memory.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Looking for full body workout? Try kickboxing like Karishma Tanna for more perks
- Watch: Karishma Tanna packs impressive punches during kickboxing workout at gym on Monday. This fitness exercise is great for those looking to whip into shape in no time
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox