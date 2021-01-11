Study: Marijuana use drops at beginning of year, then climbs in summer, fall
Marijuana use increases throughout the calendar year, with use up 13 per cent on average at the end of each year (2015-2019) compared to the beginning, according to a new study.
The study was published in the journal Drug and Alcohol Dependence.
"We found that marijuana use is consistently higher among those surveyed later in the year, peaking during late fall or early winter before dropping at the beginning of the following year. We think this may be due, in part, to a 'Dry January' in which some people stop drinking alcohol or even stop using marijuana as part of a New Year's resolution," said Joseph Palamar, PhD, MPH, an associate professor of population health at NYU Grossman School of Medicine, an affiliated researcher with the Center for Drug Use and HIV/HCV Research (CDUHR) at NYU School of Global Public Health, and the study's lead author. "We're now in the time of year when people are the least likely to use marijuana."
Prior research shows that alcohol and drug use vary by time of year, with drug use often increasing during summer months, possibly due, in part, to social events. These seasonal variations can inform interventions--for instance, studies show that programs to reduce heavy drinking among college students should begin during the summer.
To better understand seasonal trends in marijuana use, Palamar and his colleagues analyzed data from 282,768 adolescents and adults who responded to the National Survey on Drug Use and Health from 2015 to 2019. The survey asked participants about their past-month use of marijuana and other substances, and the researchers estimated their use within each calendar quarter: January through March, April through June, July through September, and October through December.
Each year, as the calendar year progressed, marijuana use grew, increasing in summer and fall months before dropping as each new year began. While 8.9 per cent reported using marijuana in January through March, 10.1 per cent reported using in October through December, a 13-per cent relative increase.
These seasonal trends occurred independently of annual growth in marijuana use and were seen across nearly all groups surveyed, regardless of sex, race/ethnicity, and education level. Teens were one exception; their marijuana use grew in the summer but declined in the fall months back to winter and spring levels.
Recreational use may be driving the growth throughout the year, as similar small increases occurred among those living in states with and without legal medical marijuana, and among those without a prescription for medical marijuana. Seasonal marijuana use also increased among those who reported using other substances, including alcohol, nicotine, and especially LSD.
The researchers note that the consistent dip in marijuana use during winter months could be a result of a variety of factors: a lower supply this time of year from cannabis harvests, colder weather keeping people inside who usually smoke outdoors, or people quitting marijuana as a New Year's resolution.
"Ultimately, we hope that these findings can be utilized by researchers and clinicians alike," said study coauthor Austin Le, DDS, a research associate at NYU Langone Health and orthodontic resident at NYU College of Dentistry. "Researchers studying marijuana use should consider seasonal variation, as surveys administered at the end of the year may yield different results than at the beginning of the year. And for those who wish to reduce marijuana use, it appears the best time for such targeting may be later in the year--when use is highest."
Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Running highways-countryside: Milind Soman's 2021 resolution is fitness inspo
- After nailing five 10 km runs in 2020, Milind Soman is gearing up for an interesting running resolution this New Year and we are totally charged up to take fitness inspiration from the hunk
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gut microbe plays key role in development of some breast cancers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study: Marijuana use drops at beginning of year, then climbs in summer, fall
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Youth using e-cigarettes three times likely to become cigarette smokers: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Risk of prostate cancer may decrease with Mediterranean diet: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Madhuri Dixit Nene cycles her way to cardiovascular fitness, check benefits here
- Madhuri Dixit Nene’s adorable video of cycling alongside her dog are all the weekend vibes we need to be happy this World Laughter Day. Read on to know the benefits of cycling and pedal your way to a healthy and fit lifestyle
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Head outdoors to keep lockdown blues at bay, suggests study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sonakshi Sinha does cardio at home by skipping rope, here are its benefits
- ‘No gym no problem!’: Sonakshi Sinha pushes fans to not skip grind and instead skip on a rope at home as it is a cardio exercise that burns many calories in a short time and is a full body workout. Read benefits of it inside
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study of circadian clock shows 'Junk DNA' plays key role in regulating rhythms
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Focusing on diversion yields positive results for youth with behavioural issues
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over half of the people using cannabis for pain face withdrawal symptoms: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Most hospitalised Covid patients have at least one symptom months after illness
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study: Over half of people use cannabis for pain experience multiple withdrawals
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Incorporating unhealthy food to healthy diet diminishes positive effects: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study suggests Pfizer vaccine works against virus variant
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox