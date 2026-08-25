Sugary breakfasts can be ‘the worst possible thing’ for your metabolism: Dr Mark Hyman shares why you should add protein

If pancakes are your go-to breakfast or your kids happily dig into a bowl of sugary breakfast cereal every morning, it is easy to see why these options make their way onto the breakfast table – they are tasty, convenient and require little to no prep. However, while these breakfast staples may save you time in the kitchen, regularly starting the day with a sugar-heavy meal could be working against your metabolism. What you eat first thing in the morning can set the tone for your blood sugar, hunger, cravings and energy levels for the rest of the day.

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Dr Mark Hyman, a renowned physician, author and functional medicine expert, and founder of the Cleveland Clinic Center for Functional Medicine, explains why starting your day with a sugar-heavy breakfast may not be the best choice for your metabolism and why adding a protein-rich source to your morning meal is essential. In an Instagram video shared on August 24, the physician highlights, “Your breakfast is either medicine or poison. Stop eating dessert for breakfast. Start with 30 grams of protein and watch what happens to your energy, your cravings, and your waistline!”

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What happens when you eat sugar for breakfast?

{{^usCountry}} Many popular breakfast foods are loaded with sugar, from packaged cereals and baked goods to refined-carbohydrate staples such as pancakes, waffles and bagels. Sweetened beverages and sugar-laden coffees can also add significantly to your morning sugar intake. However, according to Dr Hyman, starting your day with a sugar-heavy breakfast could be “the worst possible thing we can do for our biology.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Many popular breakfast foods are loaded with sugar, from packaged cereals and baked goods to refined-carbohydrate staples such as pancakes, waffles and bagels. Sweetened beverages and sugar-laden coffees can also add significantly to your morning sugar intake. However, according to Dr Hyman, starting your day with a sugar-heavy breakfast could be “the worst possible thing we can do for our biology.” {{/usCountry}}

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He explains, “Most people start their day with sugar: cereal, pastries, juice, oatmeal with dried fruit. If you eat sugar in the morning, which is essentially what we eat in the world today – cereal, pancakes, waffles, muffins, bagels, sweetened yoghurts, sweetened coffees, it's the worst possible thing we can do for our biology. It jacks up our blood sugar and insulin, and ends up causing us to gain weight. Within an hour, their blood sugar crashes, they’re hungry again, and they’re locked into cravings for the rest of the day.”

How does protein change the cycle?

Adding a source of protein to your breakfast can change the way your metabolism functions at the start of the day. Protein not only helps regulate blood sugar levels and improves satiety, but may also prevent weight gain and stabilise mood. This is because the body uses more energy to digest and process protein compared with carbohydrates and fats.

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Dr Hyman highlights, “Protein changes everything. When you eat protein first thing, you stabilise blood sugar, reduce ghrelin (your hunger hormone), and activate satiety signals. You’re literally reprogramming your metabolism. About 30 percent of protein calories are burned just digesting it, that’s the thermic effect of food working in your favour. Plus, you’re giving your brain the amino acids it needs to make serotonin and dopamine. Better mood. Better focus. Better energy.”

Protein-rich breakfast options

Dr Hyman recommends starting your day with simple, high-protein and balanced breakfast options that can support metabolism, promote satiety and help keep blood sugar levels steady throughout the morning. These include:

Eggs with greens and avocado Protein smoothie with almond butter Full-fat Greek yoghurt with nuts (no sugar) Leftover salmon or chicken

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

Dr Mark Hyman, MD, is a practising family physician and an internationally recognised leader, speaker, educator, and advocate in the field of Functional Medicine. He is a co-founder and the Chief Medical Officer of Function Health, founder and Director of The UltraWellness Centre, founder of the Cleveland Clinic Centre for Functional Medicine and Board Member for The Institute of Functional Medicine.