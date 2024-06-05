Increased temperatures during the summer months can indeed have an impact on semen quality and male fertility as the relationship between heat and male fertility has been studied extensively and there are several ways in which the summer heat can affect semen parameters. While summer heat can pose challenges to semen health, taking proactive measures to stay cool, hydrated and healthy can help maintain semen quality. Summer heat and male infertility: Diet tips, healthy habits for men to maintain semen quality to protect their fertility (Image by Freepik)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Gurpreet Batra, Consultant Gynecologist and Fertility Specialist at Cloudnine Group of Hospitals in Ludhiana, asserted that if there are persistent concerns about fertility, seeking medical advice is always a good step. Talking about summer heat and male fertility, the expert elaborated -

Witness the final chapter of the Lok Sabha Elections unfold on HT with live vote count and results. Explore now! Explore now!

1. Temperature and Sperm Production:

Sperm production is a delicate process that requires a specific temperature range to function optimally. The testicles are located outside the body to maintain a temperature slightly lower than the core body temperature. However, during hot weather, excessive heat exposure can disrupt this delicate balance, leading to decreased sperm production and quality. High temperatures can affect the hypothalamus-pituitary-gonadal axis, which controls the production of sperm.

2. Sperm Mobility and Viability:

Heat can also affect the motility of sperm, making them less agile and reducing their ability to reach and fertilize the egg. Additionally, high temperatures can impact sperm viability and also cause DNA damage, leading to an increase in abnormal sperm morphology.

3. Hormonal Changes:

Prolonged exposure to heat can disrupt hormonal balance in the body, affecting testosterone levels and subsequently impacting sperm production , reducing the counts and also having a poor quality.

4. Oxidative Stress:

Increased temperatures can lead to oxidative stress, causing damage to sperm DNA and reducing sperm quality. This can further impact male fertility by affecting the success rate of fertilization.

Dr Gurpreet Batra suggested the following strategies to improve male semen parameters in summer -

1. Stay Cool: Encourage men to avoid prolonged exposure to high temperatures, such as saunas, hot tubs and tight clothing that can increase scrotal temperature. Staying indoors and Loose undergarments can be helpful to maintain semen quality.

2. Stay Hydrated: Adequate hydration is crucial in maintaining normal body temperature. Encourage men to drink plenty of water, especially during hot weather.

3. Diet and Supplements: A diet rich in antioxidants, such as fruits and vegetables, can help combat oxidative stress and improve sperm quality. Supplements like Vitamin C, Vitamin E, and Zinc may also be beneficial.

4. Exercise Moderation: While regular exercise is important for overall health, excessive physical activity in hot weather can lead to increased scrotal temperatures. Encourage moderate exercise routines.

5. Avoid Smoking and Alcohol: Both smoking and excessive alcohol consumption can have a negative impact on male fertility. Encourage men to avoid or reduce these habits.

6. Consult a Fertility Specialist: If a man is concerned about his semen parameters or fertility, it is essential to consult a healthcare provider. A doctor can conduct tests to assess semen quality and provide personalized advice and treatment options.

Dr Gurpreet Batra concluded, “The summer heat can indeed affect semen quality and male fertility through various mechanisms such as temperature-induced hormonal changes, oxidative stress, and impaired sperm production and motility. However, by following the strategies mentioned above, men can take proactive steps to improve their semen parameters and overall fertility during the summer months. It is essential to prioritise lifestyle factors, maintain a healthy diet, and seek medical advice when needed to optimise male fertility despite the challenges posed by increased temperatures.”