Sundays at Neha Sharma's gym be like...

Neha Sharma's gym game is getting better with every passing day. The actor, who believes in sweating it out and pushing herself to limits in order to achieve the fitness that she strives for, shared yet another snippet from her gym. Neha is freshly back to the gym after a dreamy vacation in Goa with sister Aisha Sharma.

The actor had a swanky vacation with Aisha in the beaches of Goa – from partying all night and experiencing the night life of the holiday destination to twinning with sister and braining hair with colourful threads from local shops by the beaches. Neha also scooped out some time for herself with the sea in the view. The pictures and videos from her Goa ventures made us drool like anything some days back.

However, now that Neha is back to her fitness routine, nothing can stop her – not even Hemangioma. Hemangioma is a health condition where vascular tumor appears in parts of the body – mostly face or back. Neha, a few days back, stated that even the health condition is not strong enough o stop her enthusiasm from achieving the fitness that she is determined of.

Coming back to Neha's Sunday routine – it involves a lot of arm workout. The actor shared a time lapse video of herself performing pullups with her back to the camera. In the video, Neha can be seen vigorously performing the workout. "Sundays be like," Neha wrote in her stories. Take a look:

Pullups come with multiple health benefits. It helps in strengthening the back, shoulder and arm muscles. It also helps in improving the grip and the overall fitness level of the body. Pullups also contribute to a better physical and mental health. When incorporated in the daily fitness routine, it helps in developing the overall strength and balance of the body.