Surgery in monsoon? Be double sure of these tips by doctors

The arrival of the monsoon rains is no reason to delay important surgeries like piles, cataract and kidney stones. A few simple steps can ensure a safe and comfortable journey for patients undergoing surgical procedures in the rainy season.

With the arrival of the monsoons, the number of disease vectors, such as flies and mosquitoes increases, making them the major source of infection. Infections tend to affect the eyes and skin the most and as a result, wounds take longer to heal since monsoons cause the skin to become dehydrated, which makes scars more prominent.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Sunny Aggarwal, General Surgeon in Mumbai, advised, “Post operative wounds are prone to developing infections if left exposed to the high atmospheric humidity during this period so it is necessary to get timely dressings done after surgeries and complete the full course of the prescribed antibiotics. If considering surgery during the monsoon, it is best to opt for minimally invasive procedures using Laser technology that reduce the probability of surgical infections and hasten the patient recovery.”

Dr Shekhar Takale, General Surgeon in Pune, suggested, “If you are prone to fever, cold or any mild symptoms that make you feel weak, you should avoid surgery during monsoons. Whether opting for a surgery or not, it is the right time for everyone to take precautions and care for your health and hygiene. Consume more fluids and healthy juices as well as plenty of protein and fibres. It can boost the healing process, if you have opted for a surgery.”

According to Dr Preet Pal Thakur, Co-Founder of Glamyo Health, people are more sedentary in the winter, which allows for recovery time because reduced sun exposure to surgery incisions boosts recovery. He pointed out, “During monsoons, although the exposure to sun is minimal, the dwelling of the disease causing vectors becomes maximum. Thus, it is not a fair idea to opt for a surgery in monsoons if your body is not immune to viruses. However, one can consider getting laser surgery done because it is mostly a day-care procedure that involves speedy recovery. Also, plan your surgery with a trusted healthcare brand so that infection risk gets reduced to minimum.”

