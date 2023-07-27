High functioning anxiety is a condition when a person pretends to be extremely busy and successful, but deep down is stressed and in a low mood. This is extremely similar to being a perfectionist. Sometimes the way a perfectionist behaves is very similar to how a person with high functioning anxiety may react. "Being able to recognise the similarities between high functioning anxiety and perfectionism can be the key that unlocks valuable insights into our thought patterns and behaviours. This allows space for us to make conscious choices from a place of self-compassion to aid with our personal growth. This ultimately helps us to live a more fulfilling and authentic life. Embrace these insights as the keys to unlocking personal growth and nurturing a compassionate relationship with yourself," wrote Therapist Lalitaa Suglani.

Surprising similarities between high functioning anxiety and perfectionism(Unsplash)

Overthinking: Both perfectionism and high functioning anxiety are characterised by excessive worries and overthinking leading to mental stress.

High standards: in both cases, people tend to set very high standards for themselves. This makes them keep chasing their goals, and being extremely frustrated when they fail to do so.

Difficulty asking for help: People often think that asking for help is a sign of weakness – this is seen in people with high functioning anxiety and perfectionism. They face a lot of difficulty in asking for help from others.

Difficulty relaxing: They stay away from relaxing because they feel guilty unwinding. They feel they have not achieved enough to be able to unwind and take a rest.

Strive to control: They seek control of their surroundings as a way to reduce anxiety and stress.

Inner critic: They are extremely harsh inner critics to themselves. Their inner voice is very negative, and they feel that this is the motivation that they need to strive for more success.

Emotional suppression: They see emotional vulnerability as a weakness and suppress their emotions from showing.

Fear of failure: People with high functioning anxiety and perfectionism are drowned in the fear of failure.

Self-doubt: They are filled with self-doubt, and they try to suppress it by working harder and draining themselves.

Perfectionism in relationship: They seek perfectionism in everything, even in their relationships, making them panic about the slightest changes.

