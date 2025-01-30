Sushmita Sen's workout with daughter Alisah will help you stay motivated and reach your fitness goals. Watch gym video

Working out is an essential component of a well-rounded fitness routine and can improve overall flexibility. Actor Sushmita Sen incorporated stretching and strength training into her recent gym workout and shared an Instagram clip featuring herself and her younger daughter, Alisah Sen – their video proves that exercising with a gym partner can be a great way to stay motivated, and even improve your overall fitness experience. Also read | Sushmita Sen has this refreshing drink first thing in the morning Sushmita Sen and daughter Alisah Sen (left) work out together in a new video posted by the actor. (Instagram/ Sushmita Sen)

Inside Sushmita's workout

The actor and her daughter focused on stretching everything from neck and chest to major muscle groups, such as hamstrings and quadriceps. They also did some rounds of dumbbell bicep curl, a classic exercise for building strong, toned biceps. To add variety to their workout routine, Sushmita and Alisah also did some effective floor exercises that require no equipment, like planks, which works core, shoulders, and back.

Sushmita wrote in her caption, “What do you want? A question I feel we don’t ask ourselves enough!! Try any form of physical movement… stretch, walk, jog, run, dance, exercise and you realise that the surest way to get what you want… is to actually not focus on the want, but on the one wanting it... together-together!!! I love you Partner @alisahsen47...”

Take a look at her inspiring post:

Sushmita's fitness journey

Sushmita, who survived a heart attack in 2023, has been open about her health scares over the years. She was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Addison's disease in 2014 and had said earlier that the years she battled Addison's disease were pretty traumatising for her. Having worked through these health issues, the actor stays focused on her fitness and wellness, and often shares motivational quotes and workout videos on her Instagram account.

In a 2021 interview with Vogue India, Sushmita's trainer, Nupur Shikhare, revealed the actor's workout routine, her fitness mantra and more. Nupur also revealed that Sushmita is extremely clued into the latest workouts and ‘spends hours researching new techniques in minute detail, and often breaks them down and tries them out on her own to figure out how they work for her’. Calisthenics, aerial silk yoga and combination martial arts have been a part of her workout regime.