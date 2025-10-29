Switching from cold to hot coffee this winter? A nutritionist reveals 8 changes your body may notice

There is something magical about that first sip of hot coffee on a chilly winter morning. Isn't it? As the weather cools, many of us instinctively swap our iced coffees for a steaming cup of warmth, a small comfort that instantly makes the day feel better. But while it might seem like just a seasonal switch, your body actually reacts differently to hot coffee compared to cold brew. From how it affects your digestion and energy to even your mood, the change can be quite interesting. So, if you are also switching from cold coffee to hot coffee this winter, here is what your body might start noticing. A hot cup of coffee can boost digestion, and mood during chilly winter days.(Adobe Stock)

8 changes that happen when you switch from cold coffee to hot coffee

1. Hot coffee can boost digestion and metabolism

Hot coffee does not just offer comfort in winter, it can also keep your digestion on track. The warmth helps relax gastrointestinal muscles, promoting smoother digestion and improving metabolism. “That warm beverages stimulate bowel movement and can relieve mild bloating or constipation, which often occur during the colder months when we eat heavier meals and drink less water,” Dr Archana Batra, Dietitian and Certified Diabetes Educator, tells Health Shots.

2. It improves circulation and body warmth

Switching to hot coffee may help your body stay warm from within. Unlike cold brews, which can slightly constrict blood vessels, hot coffee promotes vasodilation, the widening of blood vessels, improving blood circulation, and helping your body retain heat. This makes it perfect for chilly mornings when blood flow tends to slow down.

3. It might affect acidity levels

When it comes to acidity, hot coffee can be both helpful and tricky. A study published in LWT Food Science and Technology found that hot coffee is generally more acidic than cold brew, which could trigger heartburn or discomfort in sensitive individuals. However, cold coffee is not always easier on the stomach, the temperature contrast can sometimes cause mild gastric irritation. Dr Batra suggests drinking hot coffee slowly, as it is already warm and easier for your body to handle. This can help lower the chances of acidity or stomach discomfort.

4. You may feel more alert and comforted

There is a reason a warm cup of coffee feels emotionally satisfying. Beyond caffeine, temperature itself influences our mood. Studies show that warm drinks boost feel-good hormones like serotonin and oxytocin, helping you feel calmer and more alert at the same time. During colder months when energy tends to dip, that psychological warmth can make all the difference.

5. Watch out for dehydration

While that steaming cup feels cozy, hot coffee can have a mild diuretic effect, meaning it can make you lose fluids slightly faster. With indoor heating already drying out the air, you may get dehydrated more easily. To avoid this, Dr Archana Batra advises alternating between coffee and water or herbal tea throughout the day to stay hydrated.

6. You might consume less sugar

If you are switching from iced to hot coffee, you may unconsciously reduce your sugar intake. Cold brews often come loaded with sweet syrups, creams, or flavoured milk. Hot coffee, on the other hand, is often enjoyed black or with minimal milk and sugar, which can help reduce sugar intake.

7. You may drink less coffee overall

Hot coffee cools slowly, forcing you to sip and enjoy. That naturally slows down your coffee consumption, unlike iced coffee, which is often gulped down quickly before the ice melts. Because hot coffee takes longer to drink and can be reheated easily, one cup often feels more satisfying, helping you drink less caffeine overall.

8. You could get an antioxidant boost

Research published in the Antioxidants journal suggests that hot coffee may contain slightly more antioxidants than cold brew. These antioxidants help neutralise harmful free radicals, protecting your cells from oxidative stress and premature ageing.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)