Home / Lifestyle / Health / Tahira Kashyap nails home workout with jumping jack, chakrasana, cardio exercise
health

Tahira Kashyap nails home workout with jumping jack, chakrasana, cardio exercise

From jumping jacks to chakrasana and other cardio exercises, Tahira Kashyap's latest workout video is all the fitness motivation we need to enter a new week
By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 06:48 PM IST
Tahira Kashyap nails home workout with jumping jack, chakrasana, cardio exercise(Instagram/tahirakashyap)

If you are a true blue foodie but also a fitness enthusiast, Tahira Kashyap got your weighing scale woes sorted with her latest workout video. From jumping jacks to chakrasana and other cardio exercises, the Bollywood producer's latest exercise video is all the fitness motivation we need to enter a new week with a healthier plan in mind.

Taking to her social media handle, Tahira gave a glimpse of her recent exercise session at home as gyms remain closed in most parts of the country in lieu of Covid-19. Donning a sports bra teamed with a pair of Yoga pants, Tahira skipped a pair of running shoes from her athleisure look as she worked out barefoot in her living room.

Keeping a monochromic tone of the video, Tahira was seen pulling back her hair in half clutch to keep her tresses off her face during the rigorous workout session. “Workout from home part 3- On good days I am 69 kgs rest I struggle at about 69.8-70 (sic),” she shared in the caption. Tahira added, “Those who want to lose weight will understand the importance of every gram on the weighing scale Though this time i want to do it the healthier way. Trying to focus more on the inches than the weight. Not giving up on food at all! P.s- the high waist lowers is covering most of the floppy part- don’t be disillusioned #dontgiveup #workoutfromhome (sic).”

Benefits:

Chakrasana gives great flexibility to the spine. Perform this only when your stomach and bowels are empty.

It not only strengthens the buttocks, abdomen, vertebral column, human back, wrist, leg and arm but also sharpens the eyesight and reduces the stress and tension in the body. This exercise is especially beneficial for asthma patients since it expands the chest and the lungs get more oxygen.

Jumping jacks are a full body workout that can burn 100-200 calories by doing 100 of them. Apart from whipping one up in a good shape, jumping jacks increase the heart rate and strengthen the heart muscles.

Topics
