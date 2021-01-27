IND USA
Gym closed? No problem. Tahira Kashyap shows how to regain fitness at home
Gym closed? No problem. Tahira Kashyap shows how to regain fitness at home

  'Chalo get moving with me': Tahira Kashyap tells fans that 'it's never too late' to get your health routine back and we are already brushing aside mid-week blues and workout excuses with these exercises at home, courtesy her encouraging fitness video
By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 11:30 AM IST

Our creativity is at its peak when cooking up excuses to skip workout and Bollywood producer-writer Tahira Kashyap was no different but she soon found a way to regain her fitness. We are brushing aside mid-week blues and workout excuses this Wednesday courtesy Tahira Kashyap’s encouraging fitness video.

Taking to her social media handle, Tahira penned all the possible excuses that cross our mind to excuse our lazy bums from moving especially during the winter months. Encouraging fans and fitness enthusiasts, Tahira shared a video of getting her exercises done right even as the gyms remain closed in lieu of Covid-19.

From squats to push-ups and other leg exercises, Tahira was seen opting for a simple yet full body workout in her living room and we are inspired:

“Not going to let multiple alibis come in the way to regain my fitness (sic),” Tahira shared in the caption. She added, “From side effects of medicine, to surgeries to hypothyroidism to not being 18 anymore to gym being closed due to coronavirus I used all these excuses and many more for not moving my bum but not anymore! #fitness #itsnevertoolate Chalo get moving with me (sic).”

Benefits:

Strengthening our lower body including butts and legs is crucial as they keep us moving all day. Even though the leg muscles are large and take too long to show the workout results, it is important to target them with exercises at least once a week to reap serious health rewards.

Apart from correcting muscle imbalances, leg exercises help in injury recovery and even manage chronic conditions including diabetes, heart disease and arthritis. Additionally, they tone the body, melt belly fat and increase stability and strength.

