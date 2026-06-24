Taking protein supplements daily? Know how overdependence may ‘change’ your gut health

Protein is a buzzword in this age of fitness. To meet the daily protein goals, many seek multiple sources. Many rely on whole foods, as well as on protein supplements, too. But just as the common understanding in health goes, too much of anything can be detrimental. Similarly, excessive protein intake can also have adverse effects.ALSO READ: Can high-protein diets harm kidneys? Nephrologist shares safe intake limits: ‘Avoid extreme diets and choose…’Let's hear from the experts we spoke with on the potential ramifications of gym supplements. These supplements are hyped, sometimes for good reasons, but one cannot afford to stay blind to their possible downsides. Only by factoring in all the pros and cons can one gain access to the bigger picture, which aids in the decision-making process of whether these supplements are truly needed and what dietary balance should accompany them.

Too much protein supplement a health risk?

If you are not following precautions, your gym supplements can be counterproductive by adversely affecting your gut. (Picture credit: Adobe Stock)

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Dr Sukrit Singh Sethi, director and senior consultant of gastroenterology, hepatology and liver transplantation at Narayana Hospital, Gurugram, told HT Lifestyle that excessive protein supplements may disturb the balance of the gut microbiome. For those who are unaware, the gut microbiome is a community of living bacteria and other microorganisms in the digestive tract.

Decoding the fibre crisis

Protein bars and shakes may help meet fitness goals, but when they start replacing whole, fibre-rich foods, they raise concern among health experts. (Picture credit: Freepik)

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{{^usCountry}} The first thing Dr Sethi brought to attention was how blindly chasing protein goals may put your gut at risk. Walk through any supermarket aisle, and you will find shakes and bars promising to boost protein intake. You may be tempted to reach for one, believing it is healthy. But the gastroentrologist asserted that when people consume too much protein, especially through supplements, they may end up eating fewer regular fibre-rich foods, like veggies, dal, chana, rajma, fruits, oats and whole grains. The doctor tried to spotlight the real issue, which is that supplements are beginning to ‘crowd balanced meals.’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The first thing Dr Sethi brought to attention was how blindly chasing protein goals may put your gut at risk. Walk through any supermarket aisle, and you will find shakes and bars promising to boost protein intake. You may be tempted to reach for one, believing it is healthy. But the gastroentrologist asserted that when people consume too much protein, especially through supplements, they may end up eating fewer regular fibre-rich foods, like veggies, dal, chana, rajma, fruits, oats and whole grains. The doctor tried to spotlight the real issue, which is that supplements are beginning to ‘crowd balanced meals.’ {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In her cautionary words, this can have a ‘measurable biological consequence.' {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In her cautionary words, this can have a ‘measurable biological consequence.' {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Gut bacteria ferment dietary fibre into short-chain fatty acids, the most important being butyrate, the primary fuel for the cells lining the colon and a key regulator of the gut barrier and inflammation. When fibre stays low, the fibre-fermenting species that produce butyrate, such as Faecalibacterium prausnitzii and Roseburia, decline first. Microbial diversity narrows, butyrate production drops, and the gut lining becomes more permeable and less efficient,” she clinically explained what goes wrong. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Gut bacteria ferment dietary fibre into short-chain fatty acids, the most important being butyrate, the primary fuel for the cells lining the colon and a key regulator of the gut barrier and inflammation. When fibre stays low, the fibre-fermenting species that produce butyrate, such as Faecalibacterium prausnitzii and Roseburia, decline first. Microbial diversity narrows, butyrate production drops, and the gut lining becomes more permeable and less efficient,” she clinically explained what goes wrong. {{/usCountry}}

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Plainly deducing from what she said, it paints a troubling picture: if your fibre intake drops because you are too busy focusing on protein, more than even needed, then digestion may become difficult. This can make you more likely to experience bloating, sluggish digestion and irregular bowel habits, like constipation.

Eat whole foods that provide adequate fibre. (Picture credit: Unsplash)

Healthy protein intake

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There is a simple way to calculate how much protein you may need. Dr Sethi reminded that, for most adults, 1.2 to 1.6 g per kg of body weight is sufficient; the higher 2.0 g/kg figure applies mainly to those doing serious resistance training or holding onto lean mass on a calorie deficit.

But why is eating excess protein actually a waste? To which, the gastroentrologist responded, “Beyond the recommended amount, the surplus is largely oxidised for energy or excreted, and the real cost is what it displaces.”

How does excess high protein change your gut microbiome?

Another expert brought in an insightful angle: eating protein is one thing, but absorbing and using it well is another. Dr M Ratna Sudha, PhD in biotechnology, MD and founder of Unique Biotech, raised an important point: “The real question is not how much protein you are consuming, but whether your gut is actually equipped to use it.”

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She described that most gym routines do not take this into account. Did you know that when the diet is very high in protein, but low in fibre, the gut balance may change?

How does this happen? “When protein is high, and fibre is not keeping up, a different category of bacteria gains ground. These are the kind that break protein down into ammonia, phenols, and other compounds that irritate rather than nourish the gut. The net result is a gut that has turned against the very thing you are trying to do,” Sudha explained, suggesting that high-protein intake is not automatically useful if the gut environment is not healthy.

To break it down, a high-protein diet without enough fibre can change the gut environment. The protein may be going in, but the gut may not be functioning smoothly enough to process it well.

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This is where probiotics enter the conversation, but with caution. Probiotics are known to support gut health, although, as per Sudha, they should not be chosen randomly. Their benefits actually depend on specific strain, dose and clinical evidence behind them. So, if you wish to add probiotics to your routine, as you are also taking protein supplements, be mindful and seek the advice of a health professional first.

On social media, you will see influencers popping probiotics or protein supplements like candies with enchanted promises of better fitness, faster recovery and improved gut health. But the learning point here is that supplements should never replace your diet. Long story short, protein may help tick off all your fitness goals, like better muscle building, controlled appetite, and probiotics may improve gut health in some cases, but it is very important to acknowledge that neither can compensate for the value of a diet that contains whole fibre-rich foods.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adrija Dey ...Read More Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously. Read Less

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