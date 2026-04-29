Tamannaah Bhatia's fitness trainer explains why intermittent fasting is not working for you, shares one big mistake
Intermittent fasting is often one of the tools resorted to for fat loss, but learn why it may not always work as expected.
Intermittent fasting is hailed for weight loss primarily because you fast for a significant period of time, usually divided into eating and fasting windows. During the fasting window, your body is said to burn stored fat for energy. But there is a common mistake that may derail intermittent fasting and make it less effective in real life than it appears on paper.ALSO READ: Tamannaah Bhatia's fitness trainer says 'stop eating dosa for breakfast if you want to lose weight'; shares protein hack
Celebrity fitness trainer Siddhartha Singh, who has worked with Bollywood actors like Tamannaah Bhatia, decoded why intermittent fasting may not work for everyone.
Mistake that reduces the effectiveness of intermittent fasting
The fitness coach described how most people skip breakfast because, in theory, it fits the fasting model, but in practice, it becomes a bit challenging. As one heads to the office, occupied in multiple back-to-back meetings, high tension builds, and to cope with it, they consume caffeine, which can further spike stress levels, leading to irritability and emotional outbursts.
"See, fasting can work, but not for a high-stress lifestyle,” Siddharth added. While you may burn fat, during this time, you may also become more emotionally volatile if you are not well-prepared, or if intermittent fasting is not compatible with your lifestyle.He also challenged the copy-paste wellness culture, explaining that just because something works for someone else does not mean it will work for you, too. It depends on context, lifestyle and personal needs.
What should you do instead?{{/usCountry}}
What should you do instead?{{/usCountry}}
How can you make intermittent fasting more realistic? First, the coach advised not to force fasting, especially if you have an unpredictable schedule. What you can do instead is improve your meals so that you stay well-satiated throughout the day.{{/usCountry}}
How can you make intermittent fasting more realistic? First, the coach advised not to force fasting, especially if you have an unpredictable schedule. What you can do instead is improve your meals so that you stay well-satiated throughout the day.{{/usCountry}}
“Instead, have a structure for your meals - have protein in every meal, make this thing consistent that will drive results now, just because everyone else has done intermittent fasting and they got results does not mean you need to copy and paste that approach,” Siddhartha said.
Bottom line, your focus should be on sustainability over trends, and pay close attention to whether your nutrition supports energy, mood and productivity in real-life. While there is nothing inherently bad with intermittent fasting, its effectiveness actually depends on individual lifestyle, stress levels and consistency, and it may not suit everyone.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them. This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.
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