Tamannaah Bhatia's fitness trainer shares ‘3 worst foods for belly fat’ that you need to avoid to prevent weight gain

Celebrity fitness trainer Siddhartha Singh, who worked with Tamannaah Bhatia, revealed in his latest Instagram post on April 13, three foods you need to be wary of.

Belly fat is one of the most stubborn areas to lose weight from and also one of the easiest places for fat to accumulate. This highlights the importance of effective fat management. While most people know about unhealthy foods, some ‘healthy’ options are not as healthy as they seem. They can affect how your body processes fat by influencing your metabolism . ALSO READ: Tamannaah Bhatia's fitness trainer says 'stop eating dosa for breakfast if you want to lose weight'; shares protein hack

1. Peanut butter Often deemed as healthy, as it is packed with protein and healthy fats, but in reality, it is high in calories, too. The trainer pointed out this common mistake and instead urged mindful consumption. “If you are on a weight loss diet, a bit of peanut butter is going to be a lot of calories, so you can avoid these and have other things instead,” he shared, advising people to watch portion sizes and choose lower-calorie options. So, in the end, peanut butter is not necessarily 'bad', you just need to strictly control its portion.

2. Granola Advertising positions granola as healthy, but contrary to popular belief, it is actually counterproductive for your fitness goals when consumed in excess. Siddhartha too observed that granola is high in calories even in small servings. A handful can easily cross 200-300 calories. So this way, it is a calorie trap for you, backfiring completely.

He advocated for choosing foods that ‘you can eat a lot but have few calories.'

3. Beer The trainer warned that your body treats beer as a toxin: “It obviously has calories, and when you drink this beer on that Saturday evening, your body is going to think that this is a toxin. It is going to spend the next 24 to 48 hours, just expelling this toxin out of your body, which basically means it is not going to be burning fat in that time being not good for your fat loss journey.”

This means your body focuses on breaking down alcohol over burning fat, temporarily slowing down fat metabolism. So if you frequently consume beer, especially during weekends, your fat loss progress will be delayed. Consider limiting your consumption. If you are not careful about these hidden calories, you may gain weight, and the first place where the fat accumulates is around your abdomen.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.