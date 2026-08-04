The 3 P's of PMOS: Nutritionist Deepsikha Jain shares 3 essential habits women with PMOS must incorporate in daily life

For years, polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) was thought to be primarily a hormonal disorder. However, experts now recognise that the condition is closely tied to metabolic health, with insulin resistance playing a key role and its effects showing up in the ovaries and hormones. This evolving understanding has led researchers to refer to it as polyendocrine metabolic ovarian syndrome (PMOS) to better reflect its underlying cause, highlighting why managing the condition requires a holistic approach rather than relying on hormone medication alone.

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Deepsikha Jain, a nutritionist with a master's in global public health nutrition from the UK and a certified national diabetes educator, has shared three simple yet essential daily habits every woman with PMOS should incorporate into her routine. In an Instagram video posted on August 3, she says, “There are three P's that every girl with PMOS or a hormonal imbalance must follow,” before breaking down the habits that can help support hormonal and metabolic health.

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More protein

{{^usCountry}} One of the key drivers of PMOS is insulin resistance, often rooted in poor blood sugar regulation. To maintain steadier glucose levels, Deepsikha recommends including a source of protein with every meal – an approach that can support more balanced hormones. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One of the key drivers of PMOS is insulin resistance, often rooted in poor blood sugar regulation. To maintain steadier glucose levels, Deepsikha recommends including a source of protein with every meal – an approach that can support more balanced hormones. {{/usCountry}}

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The nutritionist explains, “The first definitely has to be more protein with every single meal. At least 25 to 30 g of protein with your breakfast, lunch, and dinner. This can ensure that you have more stable blood sugar. And better blood sugar means better hormonal health.”

Peace of mind

Chronic stress affects far more than just your mental wellbeing. When your body remains in a constant state of stress, it stays stuck in fight-or-flight mode, triggering hormonal changes that can worsen insulin resistance and inflammation. That's why the nutritionist emphasises the importance of incorporating effective stress-management practices into your daily routine.

Deepsikha highlights, “The second P has to be peace of mind where you're looking after your stress and you're living out of chronic stress because constant stress can actually trigger your cortisol levels that can worsen your inflammation and worsen your hormonal health.”

Physical activity

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Regular physical activity is a cornerstone of a healthy lifestyle, especially for those living with PMOS. Exercise plays a crucial role in regulating blood sugar levels, improving insulin sensitivity, and supporting overall hormonal health. Deepsikha recommends incorporating strength training alongside regular walks into your routine for the best results.

She notes, “The third P has to be physical activity where you're strength training at least three to four times in a week and every single day you're covering 10 to 12k steps because that is going to tap into the fat cells. Physical activity can actually help you put your body insulin sensitive, balancing your hormones.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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Deepsikha Jain is a nutritionist with an MSc degree in Global Public Health Nutrition from the UK and a certified national diabetes educator. She specialises in gut health. PMOS, type-2 diabetes, and weight loss.